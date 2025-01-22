Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: I'm here at Samsung HQ

Updates on Galaxy AI, from phones to tablets and more.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE

(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

It's today! The best day of the year for Android fans is here, as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off this evening at 18:00 GMT (13:00 EDT, and 10:00 PDT). The best part? I'm actually going to be at Samsung's official London HQ to watch the streamed event as it happens, and I can barely contain my excitement.

Beth Nicholls headshot
Beth Nicholls

Hey guys, Beth here! I'm Creative Bloq's Ecommerce writer and I'm going to be at Samsung HQ in London this evening to bring you all of the latest Unpacked news as at when it happens. Stick with me if you want to be the first to know about Samsung's latest launches.

Breaking news!!

So that's the end of Unpacked, but the fun is only just beginning here at Samsung KX as we're about to get hands on with the latest S25 series. How exciting! I'll be disappearing for a little while now, but let me leave you with this video featuring an epic London showcase celebrating the launch.

If you're just tuning in to Unpacked, here's what you've missed.

I'm gonna be real with you guys, my MacBook is on 8% battery right now and there is no way for me to charge it without hunting to find a plug socket.

Samsung Unpacked live 2025

(Image credit: Future)

We've also learned that the S25 will come in different shades of blue (my favourite colour)

Finally, we're actually hearing about the S25 series! (Even if it's still related to AI).

Samsung Unpacked 2025

(Image credit: Future / Samsung / Google)

So it sounds like Circle to Search is getting the Shazam experience with a new feature that lets it identify songs in the background of your suroundings. Pretty cool!

Okay I officially stan Max the dog. What a cutie!

Not to put a dampener on things, but is anyone else a little sick of hearing about AI? I get it, it's very intelligent and can do lots of things to help me, but the way it gets explained can be seriously boring. Bring back Fearne!!

While sat here at Samsung HQ watching the Unpacked live stream, I've been sent an email from the Samsung Experience Store with some discount codes for preordering the S25. This seems a little premature (at least let us see the phone first), but I'm never one to complain about receiving coupons, I am an ecommerce writer afterall.

Tim Roh reveals that a key feature coming to Samsung includes the ability to talk to the Galaxy S25 as if you are talking to a friend, using much more casual and fluent language.

Okay so Unpacked has kicked off with a very brief first glimpse at the S25 (it looks kind of silver?), and then a lot of talk about AI and Google Gemini – which I guess is to be expected.

The live stream from San Jose is about to commence, and we've been told that Samsung has a surprise to share at the end of the presentation... I wonder what that could mean 🤔

Samsung

(Image credit: Future)

This is very atmospheric. With just 15 minutes to go, I'll be getting to my seat soon to bring you all the news as it happens.

Hmmm. I think I have just found a spoiler.... And it's a camera sneak!

Whether or not I was supposed to see this, who knows, but it was just laid out for anyone to see.... I like the sound of this one.

Umm... don't mind if I do!

And I'm in! It's a buzzy vibe full of people awaiting the big event to start. It's so soon now! As a photographer I'm hoping for camera news, but as a design site we're also excited to see any design changes. To be honest even Samsung haven't done anything outrageous with phone design yet, so it'd be nice to see some out of the box thinking beyond just a different placement of camera lenses and a rounder or squarer shape.

Here we goooo!

CB Editor Georgia here filling in for Beth as she makes her way across London. At CB we are known for being Apple fans on the whole, but I have to say Beth has helped change the game for our outlook. We are all equally as excited to see what Samsung has to unpack for creatives - after all, the camera and AI features are a dream for pros on the go.

And though a recent study showed users aren’t enamoured with AI so far for mobile, I think Samsung’s the one with the potential to change all that.

En route to Samsung HQ now… brb.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked to be equipped with a built in drone

(Image credit: AR Technology via YouTube)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE

(Image credit: Future)

Camera Phone shootout: Honor Magic 7 Pro vs Samsung S24 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

Android XR platform

(Image credit: Samsung / Google)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE

(Image credit: Future)

