Breaking news!! Samsung just teased something else at London HQ. Make of this what you will... (Image credit: Future)

So that's the end of Unpacked, but the fun is only just beginning here at Samsung KX as we're about to get hands on with the latest S25 series. How exciting! I'll be disappearing for a little while now, but let me leave you with this video featuring an epic London showcase celebrating the launch.

If you're just tuning in to Unpacked, here's what you've missed. (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future) Okay stay calm – it's camera specs time.



I'm very impressed by this virtual aperture concept, which will definitely come in handy for portraits.



Key announcements: 50MP ultra-wide camera

Object-aware engine detects subjects better

New film camera photography filters with AI (eeee how cool!)

AI analyses frames to identify the best group photo - this seems very similar to the Google Pixel 9's best-take feature

Nightography tools come to video

HDR video with better contrast than dynamic range

Log video editing tools including DaVinci Resolve and Premiere Pro

We've also learned that the S25 will come in different shades of blue (my favourite colour)

Finally, we're actually hearing about the S25 series! (Even if it's still related to AI). The highlights:

• Proscaler intelligently boosts image quality by 40%

• 18% increase in FPS and elevated ray tracing performance

• Next-gen heat dissipation structure and vapour chamber for smoother multitasking

• Better battery life (up to 31 hours of video playback)

• S25 Ultra has new glass ceramic display with Corning Gorilla Armour 2

So it sounds like Circle to Search is getting the Shazam experience with a new feature that lets it identify songs in the background of your suroundings. Pretty cool! (Image credit: Future / Samsung /Google)

While sat here at Samsung HQ watching the Unpacked live stream, I've been sent an email from the Samsung Experience Store with some discount codes for preordering the S25. This seems a little premature (at least let us see the phone first), but I'm never one to complain about receiving coupons, I am an ecommerce writer afterall. (Image credit: Future / Samsung)

Tim Roh reveals that a key feature coming to Samsung includes the ability to talk to the Galaxy S25 as if you are talking to a friend, using much more casual and fluent language. He also mentions the security offered by Knox Vault, which is reassuring for those wary of AI assistants.

Okay so Unpacked has kicked off with a very brief first glimpse at the S25 (it looks kind of silver?), and then a lot of talk about AI and Google Gemini – which I guess is to be expected. The highlights: Screen sharing will be coming soon to ask Gemini about information and visuals that you can see on your screen. Wait a second.... did I hear him say headsets and glasses??

The live stream from San Jose is about to commence, and we've been told that Samsung has a surprise to share at the end of the presentation... I wonder what that could mean 🤔

(Image credit: Future) The presentation here at Kings Cross has kicked off with a few words from Samsung Ambassador, Fearne Cotton, who tells us that she loves the Galaxy AI Sketch to image feature as a creative herself and busy mum.

This is very atmospheric. With just 15 minutes to go, I'll be getting to my seat soon to bring you all the news as it happens. (Image credit: Future)

Hmmm. I think I have just found a spoiler.... And it's a camera sneak!



Whether or not I was supposed to see this, who knows, but it was just laid out for anyone to see.... I like the sound of this one. (Image credit: Future)

And I'm in! It's a buzzy vibe full of people awaiting the big event to start. It's so soon now! As a photographer I'm hoping for camera news, but as a design site we're also excited to see any design changes. To be honest even Samsung haven't done anything outrageous with phone design yet, so it'd be nice to see some out of the box thinking beyond just a different placement of camera lenses and a rounder or squarer shape. (Image credit: Future)

Here we goooo! (Image credit: Future)

CB Editor Georgia here filling in for Beth as she makes her way across London. At CB we are known for being Apple fans on the whole, but I have to say Beth has helped change the game for our outlook. We are all equally as excited to see what Samsung has to unpack for creatives - after all, the camera and AI features are a dream for pros on the go.



And though a recent study showed users aren’t enamoured with AI so far for mobile, I think Samsung’s the one with the potential to change all that.

(Image credit: Future) The time is ticking, and we're nearly closer to the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live stream. To be precise, there's 2.5 hours to go, as you can see from the timer set on my Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (I told you I was a Samsung fan).

