Do Apple and Samsung need to think again?

Apple has finally entered the AI race with the rollout of Apple Intelligence across its range of products, but it still feels far too late in the game now for the tech giant to even attempt to catch up with Samsung's impressive Galaxy AI features. Two of the best camera phones on the market right now, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max all make use of AI – but according to new survey research, it doesn't even matter.

A brand new study by a company called Sellcell has found that 73% of iPhone users and 87% of Samsung users surveyed agree that AI features add little or no value to improving their daily lives. According to Sellcell, smartphone users are generally unsatisfied with AI features, although iPhone users showed higher interest in mobile AI than Samsung users, with 47.6% of them agreeing It’s a key factor for them in deciding on a new phone.

