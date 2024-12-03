As we edge closer to the new year, for Android fans, that only means we're closer to hearing about the latest Samsung S series of flagship smartphones. For me, this has the potential to be as exciting as Christmas day – since I'm a huge advocate of Samsung tech and a proud owner of the Galaxy S24 Ultra model, which is, in my opinion, one of the best camera phones of 2024.

Rumour has it that the Samsung S25 Ultra could be bestowed with a plethora of upgraded specs, from a new 50MP ultra-wide camera to a larger 6.9-inch display with boosted RAM and a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. All of these speculations seem reasonable and realistic, but other rumours are outright wacky – with one leak suggesting that the S25 model will have a built-in drone (at least that's according to our sister site, Digital Camera World).

Whether or not I decide to upgrade my S24 Ultra to the S25 Ultra will depend on a few things, most importantly the specs of the upcoming S25 series and how different they are from my current smartphone, as well as any trade-in deals that Samsung will no doubt be offering at the time for those looking to save. Let's dive in and debunk some of the recent Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumours.

I'm only really interested in the upcoming Samsung S25 Ultra model, but leaks suggest that there may also be an S25 Slim model added into the lineup next year, with a thinner design and a "stronger" camera than the base models, and comparable to the Vivo X200 Pro mini. That's according to well-known tipster @UniverseIce via X.

The most absurd rumour floating around about the S25 Ultra however is that it will have the power of flight, thanks to YouTuber 'AR Technology', who has put together a render for a 'Galaxy flying camera phone'. This might be an admittedly awesome concept, but it wouldn't come cheap, and I wonder how drone permits might be enforced on smartphones given the sheer number of people who own them. Take a look at the concept video below.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - Flying Drone Camera - YouTube Watch On

Other leaks that I reported on back in September suggested that the phone will have rounded corners, as opposed to the current rectangular edges of the S24 Ultra model, but that's as exciting as it might get with many believing the new flagship will sport a lot of the same design features and internal specs as its predecessor. On the other side of the coin, GalaxyClub commentators believe that the Samsung S25 Ultra could be a paradigm shift with big upgrades, thanks to its given codename.

I guess we'll have to wait until January for an official Unpacked announcement from Samsung with all of the details on its anticipated S25 series. I'm super excited, I just hope that the new handset is a worthy upgrade from my S24 Ultra, and is priced reasonably enough for me to justify jumping ship.