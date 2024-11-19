LIVE: Samsung Black Friday deals are here – save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and $350 on the S24 Ultra smartphone

We're rounding up the best Samsung Black Friday deals, with huge savings on Galaxy Book models, tablets, and the popular Frame TV.

News
By
last updated
Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

We're so close to Black Friday, but there's no need to wait until November 29 for epic deals on Samsung tech. This year, deals are cropping up earlier than ever, and we'll be highlighting all of the best Samsung deals and Black Friday prices right here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 256GB WiFi
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 256GB WiFi: was US$1,199 now US$399.99 at Samsung

This deal on the latest AI Samsung tablet can save you a small fortune if you have an eligible device to trade in towards it. These can include older Galaxy Tab models, with a generous $800 offered for the Tab S9 series and $750 offered for the Tab S8 Ultra model.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB Unlocked
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB Unlocked: was US$1,419.99 now US$617.99 at Samsung

This is the smartphone that I currently own, and in my opinion – is the best smartphone camera on the market right now with intelligent Galaxy AI features that can assist with organising and photo editing.

I love its design, and the S pen comes in handy way more than I thought it would. I got an excellent pre-order deal when I purchased my phone back in February, but this Black Friday offer knocks off 25% of the retail price, which is absolutely worth grabbing if you ask me.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFi
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFi: was US$1,119.99 now US$919 at Amazon

This might be last year's top Android tablet, and sure, it doesn't have Galaxy AI features. But that's no reason to disregard the Samsung Tab S9 Plus as an excellent tablet for creatives and digital artists, now at a much more affordable price too thanks to this Black Friday saving.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: was £1,799 now £1,499 at Samsung UK

This instant discount on Samsung's foldable AI smartphone will save you £300, which I think might be one of the best savings we've seen on this handset to date.

The Z Fold 6 was released back in July, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 model, and boasts amazing Galaxy AI features such as Sketch-to-image which is a super fast way to turn your doodles into works of art (almost).

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm): was £369 now £269 at Samsung UK

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is the fancier version of the standard Wach 6 model from Samsung, and has since been replaced by the Galaxy Watch 7 series. I own the standard Watch 6 model and I absolutely love it for fitness and health tracking. With £100 off, this deal is a steal.

View Deal
Refresh

TOP DEAL ALERT!

What other Samsung deals have I found? Well if you're looking to own one of the best camera phones on the market right now, then we've found some excellent deals on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (my current camera phone) as well as the fun Galaxy Z Fold 6 model both equipped with Galaxy AI.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra deal image

(Image credit: Samsung)

It's nearly Black Friday!! I'm super excited about the potential savings we'll get to see on Samsung tech. As a huge Samsung fan, I'm keeping my eyes peeled for any savings on the Samsung Galaxy Ring. I got to try out this smart ring briefly at Samsung HQ, but I just can't justify the price of one since I already own a Samsung Galaxy Watch too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1