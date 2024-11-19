LIVE: Samsung Black Friday deals are here – save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and $350 on the S24 Ultra smartphone

Samsung Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future / Samsung)

We're so close to Black Friday, but there's no need to wait until November 29 for epic deals on Samsung tech. This year, deals are cropping up earlier than ever, and we'll be highlighting all of the best Samsung deals and Black Friday prices right here.

I'm pretty much the resident Samsung fan on the Creative Bloq team, and I own a roster of Android tech including the Samsung S24 Ultra (one of the best camera phones for creatives) as well as my Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. I also recently convinced my fiance to ditch Apple for the Galaxy Flip 5 instead (it was a bargain price).

Speaking of bargain prices, our editor has found an unmissable Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with up to $1,000 off including a trade-in offer. If you're looking for something more specific, take a look at our dedicated roundup of Black Friday drawing tablet deals, as well as our guide to the best tablets with a stylus pen. I'm hoping for a deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Ring (fingers crossed).

Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 256GB WiFi: was US$1,199 now US$399.99 at Samsung This deal on the latest AI Samsung tablet can save you a small fortune if you have an eligible device to trade in towards it. These can include older Galaxy Tab models, with a generous $800 offered for the Tab S9 series and $750 offered for the Tab S8 Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB Unlocked: was US$1,419.99 now US$617.99 at Samsung This is the smartphone that I currently own, and in my opinion – is the best smartphone camera on the market right now with intelligent Galaxy AI features that can assist with organising and photo editing. I love its design, and the S pen comes in handy way more than I thought it would. I got an excellent pre-order deal when I purchased my phone back in February, but this Black Friday offer knocks off 25% of the retail price, which is absolutely worth grabbing if you ask me.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFi: was US$1,119.99 now US$919 at Amazon This might be last year's top Android tablet, and sure, it doesn't have Galaxy AI features. But that's no reason to disregard the Samsung Tab S9 Plus as an excellent tablet for creatives and digital artists, now at a much more affordable price too thanks to this Black Friday saving.

Samsung Black Friday UK deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: was £1,799 now £1,499 at Samsung UK This instant discount on Samsung's foldable AI smartphone will save you £300, which I think might be one of the best savings we've seen on this handset to date. The Z Fold 6 was released back in July, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 model, and boasts amazing Galaxy AI features such as Sketch-to-image which is a super fast way to turn your doodles into works of art (almost).