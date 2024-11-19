LIVE: Samsung Black Friday deals are here – save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and $350 on the S24 Ultra smartphone
We're rounding up the best Samsung Black Friday deals, with huge savings on Galaxy Book models, tablets, and the popular Frame TV.
We're so close to Black Friday, but there's no need to wait until November 29 for epic deals on Samsung tech. This year, deals are cropping up earlier than ever, and we'll be highlighting all of the best Samsung deals and Black Friday prices right here.
I'm pretty much the resident Samsung fan on the Creative Bloq team, and I own a roster of Android tech including the Samsung S24 Ultra (one of the best camera phones for creatives) as well as my Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. I also recently convinced my fiance to ditch Apple for the Galaxy Flip 5 instead (it was a bargain price).
Speaking of bargain prices, our editor has found an unmissable Black Friday deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with up to $1,000 off including a trade-in offer. If you're looking for something more specific, take a look at our dedicated roundup of Black Friday drawing tablet deals, as well as our guide to the best tablets with a stylus pen. I'm hoping for a deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Ring (fingers crossed).
Quick links
Samsung deals quick links US
- Samsung Tab S10 Ultra:
$1,199now $199.99 at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:
$1,419.99now $619.49 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus:
$1,119.99now $919 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7:
$299.99now $89.99 (with trade-in) at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6:
$1,219.99now $449.99 at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3:
$179.99now $39.99 (with trade-in) at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Ring:
$399.99now $299.99 (with trade-in) at Samsung
Samsung deals quick links UK
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6:
£1799now £1499 at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus:
£999now £750 at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE:
£449now £369 at Samsung
Samsung Black Friday deals
This deal on the latest AI Samsung tablet can save you a small fortune if you have an eligible device to trade in towards it. These can include older Galaxy Tab models, with a generous $800 offered for the Tab S9 series and $750 offered for the Tab S8 Ultra model.
This is the smartphone that I currently own, and in my opinion – is the best smartphone camera on the market right now with intelligent Galaxy AI features that can assist with organising and photo editing.
I love its design, and the S pen comes in handy way more than I thought it would. I got an excellent pre-order deal when I purchased my phone back in February, but this Black Friday offer knocks off 25% of the retail price, which is absolutely worth grabbing if you ask me.
This might be last year's top Android tablet, and sure, it doesn't have Galaxy AI features. But that's no reason to disregard the Samsung Tab S9 Plus as an excellent tablet for creatives and digital artists, now at a much more affordable price too thanks to this Black Friday saving.
Samsung Black Friday UK deals
This instant discount on Samsung's foldable AI smartphone will save you £300, which I think might be one of the best savings we've seen on this handset to date.
The Z Fold 6 was released back in July, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 model, and boasts amazing Galaxy AI features such as Sketch-to-image which is a super fast way to turn your doodles into works of art (almost).
The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is the fancier version of the standard Wach 6 model from Samsung, and has since been replaced by the Galaxy Watch 7 series. I own the standard Watch 6 model and I absolutely love it for fitness and health tracking. With £100 off, this deal is a steal.
TOP DEAL ALERT!
One of our favourite ever Samsung products, the beautiful Frame TV has some serious Black Friday price cuts right now, with up to $1,300 off depending on the display size you choose.
The most popular size, 55 inches, has been reduced from $1,499.99 down to $899.99 at Samsung, that's an impressive $600 saving.
But it doesn't stop there. If you're shopping for some add-ons you can save $200 on the Samsung Music Frame speaker, only $199 with this purchase, as well as $220 off a Dolby ATMOS Soundbar bundle.
What other Samsung deals have I found? Well if you're looking to own one of the best camera phones on the market right now, then we've found some excellent deals on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (my current camera phone) as well as the fun Galaxy Z Fold 6 model both equipped with Galaxy AI.
The best Samsung deal we've found so far is on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, where you can save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in. We have all the details on this deal for you right here, but be sure to check out our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra prices page for 24/7 updates on the best current prices in your region from our clever deals widgets.
It's nearly Black Friday!! I'm super excited about the potential savings we'll get to see on Samsung tech. As a huge Samsung fan, I'm keeping my eyes peeled for any savings on the Samsung Galaxy Ring. I got to try out this smart ring briefly at Samsung HQ, but I just can't justify the price of one since I already own a Samsung Galaxy Watch too.
There are already some amazing Samsung Black Friday deals live right now, and I've rounded them up in our Quick Links section. So be sure to check this out whether you're in the US or UK. I'll be updating this blog with all of the top deals that I find, so stick with me!
