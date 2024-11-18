Save a massive $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra – now from $199.99 ahead of Black Friday

Combine trade-in with an upfront discount for a bargain price.

The wonderful Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has been given a superb discount. You can get the newest, most powerful tablet for as low as $199.99 at Samsung – that's $1000 off. You'll get this price by combining an upfront $200 discount (not bad in itself) with a standout trade-in offer.

We know trade-in offers aren't as awesome as an automatic reduction, but if you have another device that's not serving you, it is a great way to upgrade for a lot less. Of course you need the newer models in order to get the fullest discount, but it works on a sliding scale so you're likely to get something off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was US$1,199 now US$199 at creativebloq.com

Overview

Use the trade-in discount of up to $800 combined with the upfront discount of $200 to get $1000 off the newest, fastest Samsung tablet. A beautiful display comes alongside the new Galaxy AI features to make for a fantastic tablet for productivity and digital art.

This is a standout deal if you have a newish tablet or phone to trade in, bringing it down to lower than any previous price. It's worth mentioning you can trade in another type of product to get a discount so it's perfect if you have an unused device of any sort lying around.

There are deals on all storage configurations.

Features:

Main Display Resolution 2960 x 1848 (WQXGA+) | Main Display Size 14.6" (369.9mm) | Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X | Camera resolution (Front) 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP | Camera resolution (Rear) 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP | Video Recording Resolution UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps | Battery: Up to 16 hours

Price check: Best Buy $1,199

View Deal

