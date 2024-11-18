The wonderful Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has been given a superb discount. You can get the newest, most powerful tablet for as low as $199.99 at Samsung – that's $1000 off. You'll get this price by combining an upfront $200 discount (not bad in itself) with a standout trade-in offer.

We know trade-in offers aren't as awesome as an automatic reduction, but if you have another device that's not serving you, it is a great way to upgrade for a lot less. Of course you need the newer models in order to get the fullest discount, but it works on a sliding scale so you're likely to get something off.

This deal brings the brilliant Galaxy S10 Ultra down to a record low price and given it's our pick for the best tablets with a stylus for media, we think it's well worth it. We got hands on with the tablet at its release event and had questions around the price, which this deal solves. We've since tested it and were impressed by the premium feel and its fast processor. Find out more below

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was US$1,199 now US$199 at creativebloq.com Overview Use the trade-in discount of up to $800 combined with the upfront discount of $200 to get $1000 off the newest, fastest Samsung tablet. A beautiful display comes alongside the new Galaxy AI features to make for a fantastic tablet for productivity and digital art. This is a standout deal if you have a newish tablet or phone to trade in, bringing it down to lower than any previous price. It's worth mentioning you can trade in another type of product to get a discount so it's perfect if you have an unused device of any sort lying around. There are deals on all storage configurations. Features:



Main Display Resolution 2960 x 1848 (WQXGA+) | Main Display Size 14.6" (369.9mm) | Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X | Camera resolution (Front) 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP | Camera resolution (Rear) 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP | Video Recording Resolution UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps | Battery: Up to 16 hours Price check: Best Buy $1,199

