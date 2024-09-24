No one can agree on what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be

More of the same or a paradigm shift? As a photographer, here's what I want to see.

A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sitting on top of a pile of red chillies
(Image credit: Ian Evenden)

We've been spoilt this year with some of the best AI-powered camera phones hitting the market, but it has left many creatives, myself included, wondering what could possibly be next. With brilliant cameras, AI to help us organise our busy schedules, draft our emails, and live translate our phone calls, what more do we want or need from our smartphones?

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (anticipated for an early 2025 release), many commentators are pretty confused about what the S25 Ultra will be, and whether it will offer more of the same or take us to new levels. Recent leaks have suggested that the new handset, codenamed "Paradigm", could see a major shift in focus with hints towards big changes being made to the handset performance.

Samsung S25 Ultra leaks
Samsung S25 Ultra leaked image(Image credit: Onleaks / Android Headline)
