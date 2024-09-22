Save up to $950 on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – now just $549
An unlocked Samsung S24 Ultra with a free storage upgrade, upfront discounts or huge trade-in offer,
Samsung is currently running one of the best offers we've seen on a latest phone. The Samsung S24 Ultra (and other models) are subject to brilliant discounts, with the brilliant phone available for just $549.99 at Samsung. You can save a record-beating $300 straight off the bat, or $750 with eligible trade-in. Added to that, you'll get upgraded storage, bringing the total savings up by a further $200.
Yup, you're getting an unlocked 512gb model for the same price as the 256gb, and then adding the other discounts in as well. This is an iPhone 16 launch-beating offer if we ever saw one. There's actually a bunch of other perks too, like an included like subscriptions to Microsoft 365, Adobe apps and YouTube Premium. We loved this phone in our Samsung S24 Ultra review, and it's currently at the top of our best camera phone guide.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB
Was: $1,499.99
Now: $549-$999.99
Save: $500 – $950
Overview: We think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Android phone available, and the best camera phone too. The lasted device adds new AI features such as real-time call translations, note assist and Circle Search using the S pen.
Key features: Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame
Release date: 31 January 2024
Price history: This is one of the best trade-in deals we've seen on the most powerful Samsung camera phone – and there's no contract to be tied into either, which sets it apart. And the $300 off with no trade in beats out any previous discount we've seen too.
Price check: Best Buy: $1,299.99
Review Consensus: In our review of the S24 Ultra, we found that it had an excellent camera system, and we loved the S-Pen too. We also appreciate the fact that it now gets 7 years of updates. The downside is the price, but this deal brings it into more reasonable territory.
Not in the US? Find the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals in your region below.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.