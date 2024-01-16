Quick! Only hours left to get a $50 Samsung discount code

There's only one more sleep until the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event goes live on January 17th, where we'll get official confirmation and details on the latest Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra devices.

A must-watch for Android fans, the Samsung Unpacked showcase will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT – and if you know that you're going to be easily tempted by the latest Galaxy AI smartphone lineup, then you won't want to miss out on this exclusive offer from Samsung that ends today.

All you have to do is register your interest and sign up with your email address on Samsung's website to receive $50 in Samsung Credit, or a £50 discount code towards your Galaxy pre-order depending on where you're located. If you're in the US, you can also expect to save up to $970 when you trade in an older device, but we'll go into more detail on this below.

What are the deals?

Whether you're looking for the best pre-order bargains on the latest Galaxy S24 range, or have an interest in potential price cuts on last year's tech like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, then we've broken down the best Samsung deals for you below.

But you might want to be quick about it, as most of these deals have to be redeemed ahead of tomorrow's Galaxy Unpacked event or by January 31st at the latest.

Samsung US deals

If you're in the US and looking to buy one of the latest S24 series smartphones, then there are a plethora of deals and discounts already.

• $50 in Samsung Credit. First off, you can bag $50 in Samsung credit as a reservation gift when you preorder and purchase any of the S24 devices. All you have to do is register your interest in the S24 series via Samsung's website and enter your details, with minimal effort involved. So what's the catch?

Note: The $50 credit cannot be applied to your new pre-ordered smartphone, and instead must be used at the same time of pre-order purchase towards other eligible Samsung products via the website or Shop Samsung App. So this credit is more for Samsung accessories you might want with your new device and not an actual discount on the smartphones themselves.

• Save up to $970 with trade-in: Those in the US can expect to save up to $970 on an S24 model with a valid trade-in offer on qualifying tech. All you need to do is send in your trade-in device to Samsung through the Samsung Trade-In Program, and if your device meets all of the eligibility requirements, you will then receive an instant trade-in credit to apply towards an S24 series smartphone Purchase.

Important note: Samsung t's and c's state that if you do not send your trade-in device to the company within 15 days of receiving your S24 device, you will be charged back for the trade-in credit that was applied to your order, or if Samsung determines that your trade-in device does not meet the eligibility requirements, you will be charged back for the trade-in credit applied to your S24 purchase minus $25.

(Image credit: Samsung)

• Free storage upgrade: While supplies last up until January 30th, US customers can get the latest Galaxy S24 devices for the same price as the next lowest storage level when purchasing directly from Samsung or using the Shop Samsung App. So that's technically a free storage upgrade with no strings attached.

• Extra Samsung Credit gifts: US customers can also receive either $25 in Samsung Credit, $75 in Samsung Credit, or $100 in Samsung Credit depending on which S24 device you pre-order while supplies last and before January 30, 2024.

Note: Again, this credit cannot be used towards a new S24 device, but only for additional eligible Samsung products bought directly from the company, or via the Shop Samsung App. It must be used at the same time as your S24 pre-order purchase, but can be combined with the other $50 Samsung Credit mentioned above when registering your interest and signing up.

Samsung UK deals

If you're in the UK, there are some pretty generous deals and savings available if you're settled on the idea of purchasing a new S24 series smartphone.

• £50 discount code: Similarly to the US offer, UK customers can get a £50 Samsung discount code simply by registering interest before 11:59 PM (GMT) today, January 16th. The code will be emailed no later than January 17 and will be valid until midnight on January 30th. Unlike the US offer, this code can be used towards the purchase of your new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone.

• Claim a Galaxy Watch6: If you pre-order one of the new Galaxy S24 devices between January 17th and 25th, you can claim a Galaxy Watch 6 (worth £289!).

• Free phone case and prize draw: After you've registered your interest in the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung will prompt you to answer a few quick questions (optional) about your interests. As a reward, your £50 code will be upgraded to also include a free phone case and screen protector, and you'll be entered into a random prize draw to win a free trip to Chicago.

• Extra 5% off using the app: If you choose to order your new S24 device through the Samsung Shop App instead of the Samsung website, you can receive an extra 5% off using the code APP5. This must be your first order over £500 with the app, and you must order by January 31st to be eligible. This discount is not valid on Samsung Care+.

(Image credit: Samsung)

• Trade-in deals: Looking to trade in an older device? You can save some money on the Galaxy S24 lineup and get credit towards your pre-order via Samsung Trade-In. As we don't yet know the confirmed price of the S24 handsets, it's hard to predict how much you could save. You can get a rough idea by getting a trade-in discount value right now depending on the model and condition of your device.

• Student discount: Students (and those aged between 16 and 26), this one is for you. Register yourself as a student or young person with Samsung and you can benefit from extra savings and perks with the Samsung Student & Youth Store. You can do this via UNiDAYS if you have an account, or by providing Samsung with a valid ac.uk email address, or valid Photo ID if you're not a student but are aged 26 or under.

• Deals on the S23: If you're looking for savings on older Samsung models, then you'll love this mega deal which includes £150 off the Galaxy S23 model using code SAVE2024, plus an additional 10% off on top, free Galaxy Buds FE thrown in (worth £99), an additional £100 in cashback, and 12 months of Disney+ too.

• Deals on the Z Flip5: You can also get £300 off the Galaxy Z Flip5 using the code SAVE2024 on Samsung's website or app, plus an extra 10% off on top, and 12 months of Disney+ included, bringing the price to approximately £730 down from £1,049 depending on which specs you choose.