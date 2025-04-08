Breaking news: Marie Kondo is back! In a new collaboration with Epson, the world-renowned tidying expert and best-selling author has returned to doing what she does best: sharing her top tips on decluttering our homes and workspaces by embracing the philosophy of "kanso," achieving simplicity and clarity.

As a tech journalist, disorganised clutter is something I struggle with immensely. If it isn't a tangled mess of wires under my desk, then it's boxes of chargers, batteries, phones, headsets - you name it. My biggest issue at the moment seems to be spools of plastic material for my 3D printer, and yes, it does all bring me immense joy so I'm not throwing it out. I also have one of the best art printers for photography work, and this takes up a large chunk of space in my home office.

I can't be the only creative that endures a messy workspace, and according to Epson's research, 60% of 2,000 Brits surveyed feel that decluttering their homes provides them with an inner sense of peace and calm, while 35% said their homes would feel more peaceful if their tech was more organised (I completely agree). If it's true comfort that you seek, take a look at our guide to the best office chairs for back pain, or keep reading for Marie Kondo's expert advice on how to embrace Kanso in your home.

(Image credit: Marie Kondo / Epson)

This latest collaboration between Epson and Marie Kondo also celebrates the launch of Epson's new EF-21 and EF-22 series projectors. The company believes these products will offer a stylish and clutter-free alternative to having traditional TVs in your home.

Epson's survey also found that tech clutter specifically – tangled wires, excessive gadgets, and bulky devices – contributes to a feeling of disarray, with 42% of Brits thinking TVs are the biggest eyesores in their home, 18% also believe their homes would feel more peaceful if they had fewer gadgets, or if they had a home entertainment system that took up less space (22%).

While having a projector instead of a TV certainly makes sense for decluttering, some of the best Frame TVs are also excellent options for disguising tech as a work of art in your home without many wires on display. Below, you'll find Marie's five top tips for decluttering your spaces.

Tip 1. Keep what sparks joy

(Image credit: Marie Kondo / Epson)

Marie believes in what is known as the KonMari Method, which encourages practitioners to make space for things that spark joy and to let go of things that don't. The process of letting go is essential to creating a home that allows you to live fully, and Marie advises that the best way to start is by discarding unused tech devices and excess wires and by bringing the philosophy of Kanso into your home.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kanso is one of the seven principles of wabi-sabi, and when roughly translated, it means “simplicity” or “clarity”. Marie's extra tidy tip is to joy-check all of your technology, recycle or resell old phones or tablets, and discard any charging cords or accessories that you no longer use.

Tip 2. Form follows function

On the topic of home offices, Marie suggests that the concept of whether something sparks joy won't always apply. In this instance, you should consider if the object makes your life easier (and, therefore, more joyful). When objects serve a practical purpose and simplify our lives, then according to Marie, they are a welcome addition to any space.

It's wise to consider tidier alternatives for the tech appliances that you can’t live without, such as some of the best monitors for working from home, for example. Marie advises switching your bulky desktop computer for a laptop that can be stowed away, or replacing your TV with a sleek and portable projector.

Tip 3: Welcome empty space

(Image credit: Marie Kondo / Epson)

If you've let go of clutter that doesn't spark joy or fulfil a purpose, then the next step is to embrace open spaces to promote tranquillity and avoid the temptation to overfill these tidy spaces with new and unnecessary items. Marie says that space is a key element of kanso, and when the eye rests on an empty space, the mind feels a sense of calm and simplicity — a welcome pause from the commotion of everyday life.

Top tidy tip from Marie Kondo: Store any essential items out of sight by using bins and baskets. This applies to chargers and tech accessories — hide them wherever possible.

Tip 4. Give everything a home

I think this next tip from Marie is super useful. She advises that every item in your home or office space should have a designated place to create a true feeling of simplicity and spaciousness.

Once everything has a home, there is no question of randomly leaving it on a tabletop. If you organise items by category, this will also help to maintain order, such as keeping all batteries in one place and writing supplies in another.

Tip 5: Embrace imperfection

Marie suggests that wabi-sabi (the act of experiencing beauty in simplicity and calmness) celebrates imperfection. She states that no two homes will ever look the same – or embrace Kanso in the same way – because no two people have the same definition of joy and what matters to them.

You should always ask yourself what you need most from your home, and embrace it. In other words, Marie's advice is to personalise your home based on what brings you joy, rather than striving for perfection.