Marie Kondo partners with Epson to help creatives declutter – and I'm feeling inspired

These tips are all about how to embrace 'Kanso' in your living and work spaces.

Marie Kondo X Epson
Breaking news: Marie Kondo is back! In a new collaboration with Epson, the world-renowned tidying expert and best-selling author has returned to doing what she does best: sharing her top tips on decluttering our homes and workspaces by embracing the philosophy of "kanso," achieving simplicity and clarity.

As a tech journalist, disorganised clutter is something I struggle with immensely. If it isn't a tangled mess of wires under my desk, then it's boxes of chargers, batteries, phones, headsets - you name it. My biggest issue at the moment seems to be spools of plastic material for my 3D printer, and yes, it does all bring me immense joy so I'm not throwing it out. I also have one of the best art printers for photography work, and this takes up a large chunk of space in my home office.

