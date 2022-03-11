The best tablets for Cricut in 2022

Choosing from the best tablets for Cricut is about making the most of Cricut Design Space, which plays an essential role in the quality of work, especially when technology is at such a high point. There are many steps that can be completed on a tablet, such as designing projects, uploading designs from outside sources and adjusting the final look.

Best tablets for Cricut: need to know

Some tablets aren't compatible with all Cricut functions and its software, Cricut Design Space. In our guide to the best tablets for Cricut below we’ve looked at factors that you need to get more from Design Space, such as those that come with a stylus, a good display, ease of portability, compatibility with Cricuts, and battery life, as projects often take a long amount of time.

The best tablets for Cricut: available now

(Image credit: Samsung)

01. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The best all-round tablet for Cricut Specifications Weight: 476g Dimensions: 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm Screen size: 10.4-inch Storage: 64GB / 128GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + S Pen stylus included + Good battery life + Great display Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as the Galaxy Tab S7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great option for Cricut users for several reasons. First of all, the high quality display is brilliant for designing anything that includes fine detail and is super crisp. The battery life can last around 15 hours on one charge, which means it is perfect for designing on the go, and packing in a briefcase or handbag to use on the move. Coupled with a Cricut Joy you can craft on the go with ease.

This tablet's great performance is ideal for operating Cricut Design Space, and unlike most devices, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with the S Pen stylus at no extra cost, which is especially great for those who love to get creative. This lite version offers many of the functions of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7, but without the hefty price tag.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

02. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 10.1 The best Chromebook tablet for Cricut Specifications Weight: 430g (tablet only), 920g (with full cover & keyboard) Dimensions: 9.6 x 6.7 x 0.7 inches Screen size: 10.4-inch Storage: 64 GB / 128 GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Currys View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Great design + Good battery life + Keyboard and stand included Reasons to avoid - Isn’t the most powerful tablet

If you're looking for an alternative to Windows or iOS, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 10.1 is the best Chromebook option. For a long time Cricut didn't support Chromebook or Android, but now it is possible to install Android apps on the from Chrome store and therefore, users are able to go ahead and get designing just like they are on any other tablet. So, if you're a die hard Chromebook fan, fear not.

This tablet is fast, lightweight and comes with great security features and automatic backups, which is vital when designing something that takes time. Although there isn’t a huge amount of on-device storage space you don't really need it as this is a Chrome browser tablet so everything is in the Cloud. It can take some getting used to but the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 10.1 is an affordable option with great features, and an added keyboard and stand.

(Image credit: Samsung)

03. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ The best tablet for Cricut if you want some power Specifications Weight: 930g Dimensions: 0.6 x 18 x 28 cm Screen size: 12.5-inch Storage: 128GB / 256GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Has a great processor + Approachable and easy to use Reasons to avoid - No headphone jack

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great tablet for Cricut lovers, and especially with Cricut Design Space this tablet from Samsung is a rival for the Apple iPad Pro. With a large screen that features a picture perfect display, the crisp, bright screen is an ideal option for designers of all kinds.

For those willing to invest in a slightly higher price tag, this incredibly thin and lightweight tablet has a fantastic battery life, a bright and clear display, as well as a fast performance – everything that's needed when those looking to get crafty with vinyls could possibly need. If you're on a budget the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (above) is perfect, if price isn't a problem then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great option.

(Image credit: Apple)

04. Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, 2021) The best Apple tablet for Cricut Specifications Weight: 641g Dimensions: 33 x 8.2 x 26.3 cm Screen size: 12.9-inch Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at very.co.uk View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Incredibly powerful + Stunning design + Fast speed Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The Apple iPad Pro (5th Gen, 2021) is the best tablet for Cricut if you've got the budget to shell out for the best tablet that money can buy. Currently Apple's best iPad this tablet features an M1 processing chip, which guarantees it has a lot of the same qualities as a Macbook, a classic yet expensive option for any art and design lover.

The HDR display featured is stunning, with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and great control over dimming, this tablet is a great option for those who may be looking at their screen for a long period of time. The performance is incredibly fast too, and paired with an Apple Pencil, you'll be making masterpieces. This iPad Pro comes with excellent storage, and for those who can part with the cash, will make a great tablet for Cricut.

(Image credit: Dragon)

05. Dragon Touch Max10 Tablet The best budget tablet for Cricut Specifications Weight: 926g Dimensions: 24 x 17 x 1 cm Screen size: 10.1-inch Storage: 32GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very affordable, + Good performance Reasons to avoid - Not particularly fast, - Lacks a good camera

Whilst the Dragon Touch Max10 Tablet doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that come with the likes of the iPad Pro or a Samsung Galaxy tablet, it is certainly a brilliant option for those looking for something that still offers most features that you’d need to work with Cricut Design Space, and for a fraction of the price.

The display is very good and a surprise at this price-point; the Dragon Touch Max10 Tablet features high resolution and brightness levels you expect from a more expensive device. The battery isn't the strongest, however, but this tablet is more than enough for those who simply want to design.

(Image credit: Apple)

06. Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, 2021) The best small Apple tablet for Cricut Specifications Weight: 293g Dimensions: 195.4x134.8x6.3mm Screen size: 8.3-inch IPS LCD Storage: 64GB / 256GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Apple UK View at AO.com Reasons to buy + Super sleek and portable device + Features a brilliant camera Reasons to avoid - No headphone jack

The Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen, 2021) comes with many of the features you'd expect from Apple's iPad Pro but at a fraction of the cost, and it's more portable. But after this 2021 refresh, the iPad Mini has got even better. This tablet is now compatible with Apple Pencil 2nd Generation, making it a match made in heaven for designers.

With Apple's A15 Bionic processor and a Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, this tablet has a brilliant spec, and fast performance. And, although it isn’t possible to plug your headphones in to block out the world whilst you work, you can become the next Picasso with the Apple Pencil (if you're looking to purchase one), that attaches magnetically to this iPad.

Weighing less than 300g and super sleek in design, users may assume that this tablet couldn't pack a punch, but they'd be wrong. The screen size may not suit all Design Space and Cricut users, but if you can cope with the smaller screen you get then quality-of-life Apple offers.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

07. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 The best Windows tablet for Cricut Specifications Weight: 891g Dimensions: ‎28.7 x 20.8 x 0.93 cm Screen size: 13-inches Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Today's Best Deals View at Microsoft UK IE View at very.co.uk View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Brilliant design and usability + Good performance Reasons to avoid - It's an expensive device

If you're willing to fork out around a grand for a Windows tablet, then the Surface Pro 8 is pretty impressive. This version comes with a number of improvements on the Surface Pro 7, and also features a brilliant screen and powerful processor.

This tablet can stand its ground against multiple excellent laptops, yet is far more portable and lightweight. 11% larger, 10.8% higher resolution, 12.5% brighter, individually calibrated and virtually edge-to-edge, this Surface Pro is easily the best of its bunch. Users will be carving out beautiful decals in no time, as long as they are willing to shell out just under a grand.

(Image credit: Apple)

08. iPad Air 4 (4th Gen, 2020) The middle-ground Apple tablet for Cricut Specifications Weight: 458g Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm Screen size: 10.9-inches Storage: 64GB / 256GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Currys View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Brilliant quality + Very lightweight + Great display Reasons to avoid - Not the most affordable

The iPad Air 4 (4th Gen, 2020) is a superb option for those who are hunting for something that has many of the features an Apple iPad Pro has, but without the investment of the cost. This tablet is more reasonably priced than an iPad Pro, has excellent performance, and a brilliant battery life.

With Apple's A14 processor, you can be sure to expect a super fast performance from this lightweight iPad, so it’s perfect for flicking back and forth apps, tabs and photos when designing on Cricut Design Space.

To give a wider view when using the iPad Air 4, the bezels are reduced to the outermost part of the machine, although they are pretty small and so users could end up tapping in the wrong place.

(Image credit: Amazon)

09. Amazon Fire HD Tablet The best tablet for Cricut if you want Alexa Specifications Weight: 465g Dimensions: 247 x 166 x 9.2 mm Screen size: 10.1-inches Storage: 32GB / 64GB Today's Best Deals View at AO.com View at very.co.uk Check Amazon 120 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Excellent performance + Good battery Reasons to avoid - Not the best screen

The Amazon Fire HD Tablet features a processor strong enough to game with and has an epic high definition display. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, this tablet has great improvements on tech, including the spec, display and performance from the brand’s previous Fire tablet.

Although users may not need to use Alexa all that frequently when designing for Cricut, it's an excellent feature that can help you find any information (well, sort of) at the drop of a hat. This tablet doesn't have the picture perfect quality of an OLED screen, but for the exceptional price, it has everything to both design and complete daily tasks.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

10. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 The best tablet for Cricut for Windows bargain hunters Specifications Weight: 771g Dimensions: 32.4 x 23.1 x 4.9 cm Screen size: 12.3-inches Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Today's Best Deals View at Currys View at Laptops Direct View at Amazon Reasons to buy + A great quality device + Brilliant battery life Reasons to avoid - The display is similar to Surface Pro 6

With a mix of great PixelSense display, fast performance and brilliant battery life, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet is an ideal match for anyone looking to invest in a Surface Pro but not quite needing the highest and newest spec.

Although there is little change when it comes to display and design from the Surface Pro 6, there are plenty of added features, such as the USB type-C port, to the delight of users. What makes this tablet particularly great for those designing Cricut is that it's a fantastic choice for multitasking. The 1.1GHz Intel Core processor means that you can run multiple apps in the background and find little cause for concern as this tablet is incredibly smooth and fast.

The best tablets for Cricut: frequent questions

Can you use a tablet with a Cricut? Tablets are ideal for using with Cricut as you will need the flexibility of a touch screen and stylus if you want to get the most from Design Space. Cricut has Design Space apps for Apple, Windows and Android (and this works on Chromebooks now).

Can I used Cricut Design Space with a Chromebook? Yes, you can now. For a while Cricut's support for Chromebooks was lacking but now you can download the Android Design Space app and use this on your Chromebook. Here's how: 1. Go to the Google Play store and download the Design Space app 2. Open and sign in to the app, or set up a new profile account 3. Connect to your Cricut machine by turning it on 4. Then open the system menu of your Chromebook, usually bottom right, and select Bluetooth to pair the device

Can I use Cricut with my phone? Yes, in fact the Cricut Joy is perfect for use with an Android or Apple phone. It's focus on stickers and cards ensures the size is just right for a phone screen. We'd suggest for larger projects on Cricut Maker and Explore you will need a tablet or laptop.

Can I use my iPad with Cricut? Yes, Cricut has the Design Space app and Cricut Access app in the Apple Store, and the iPad is a great tablet to use with the Cricut Maker 3 or Explore. You will ideally need an Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil 2 as well.

