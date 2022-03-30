The Cricut EasyPress Mini looks like a tiny iron, and it is a small iron. Its clever and ergonomic design is perfect in the hand. Whether using this with small heat press projects or as a tool to iron down sewing materials and stitching joins when quilting or making clothes, the Cricut EasyPress Mini is the best little craft device you never knew you needed. After using it for weeks, we wouldn't be without this gadget.

The Cricut EasyPress Mini looks like a tiny iron, and it is a small iron. Its clever and ergonomic design is perfect in the hand. Whether using this with small heat press projects or as a tool to iron down sewing materials and stitching joins when quilting or making clothes, the Cricut EasyPress Mini is the best little craft device you never knew you needed. After using it for weeks, we wouldn't be without this gadget.

We know what you're thinking, how can a Cricut EasyPress Mini review score 10/10? It's just a small iron, right? Right? Yes and no, as in terms of design and function this little marvel really does tick all of the boxes, and beats a larger heat press or iron for the jobs it's designed to do.

We've been testing the Cricut EasyPress Mini for many weeks on a variety of craft and sewing projects and, frankly, we couldn't live without our Cricut EasyPress Mini. To put it in context, take a look at our guide to the best heat press machines. And, of course, this gadget is best used with one of the best Cricut machines, and is a perfect fit for the equally tiny Cricut Joy as a portable craft kit.

For our Cricut EasyPress Mini review we tested the diddy heat press gadget on a quilting project, using it to flatten seams and stitching to enable clean lines and joins, as well as on a bag to attach a vinyl transfer design created on the Cricut Joy. We've been using the Cricut EasyPress Mini for many weeks to ensure we know exactly what it can do.

Cricut EasyPress Mini review: design

The Cricut EasyPress Mini features a ceramic-coated heat plate for dry and even heat (Image credit: Future)

The Cricut EasyPress Mini may be small and compact, but there's clearly been a lot of thought that's gone into creating the perfect design for how you need to use this tiny heat press. The raspberry coloured handle fits perfectly in the hand, and its oval 'up and over' design means you can grip it from the top and rear or even the front to enable great manoeuvrability when pressing down into small seams and tricky transfer designs.

There's an ease of use to the Cricut EasyPress Mini, too. With little messing around you can switch it on and wait a few seconds for it to heat to one of its three settings, and then start ironing or heat pressing your Infusible Ink projects.

The size and narrowness of its heat plate is designed to get into tiny areas of a project or garment. If you're transferring a design onto a trainer or sneaker the Cricut EasyPress Mini will glide between the eyelets and button holes of a shirt.

The neat design extends to the Cricut EasyPress Mini's base, a small heat resistant rubber cap that sits on your craft table and the heat press slots securely. It's a form-fitting addition that shows how much care has been put into making sure the Cricut EasyPress Mini is both practical and safe.

Cricut EasyPress Mini review: user experience

The Cricut EasyPress Mini is ideal for quilting and sewing projects (Image credit: Future)

We use the Cricut EasyPress Mini on a quilting project, to flatten the connection between squares and create perfect seams. The design of the quilt we're making is rather complex and made from multiple tiny triangular pieces of material, the Cricut EasyPress Mini easily handled the project and performed far better than a regular iron or large heat press ever could.

The Cricut EasyPress Mini raises its heat levels in seconds, and cools quickly. It's small size means you can have it next to your sewing machine and to hand for whenever you need to flatten a pesky piece of material. Take a look at our guide to the best sewing machines if you want to upgrade your craft set up.

You will need to invest in a Cricut EasyPress Mat if you're looking to use this small heat press machine, as you need a good heat proof surface to use when ironing or transferring designs onto materials. Of course you could use an ironing board, but the joy of the Cricut EasyPress Mini is that you can have it to hand while at your craft table, without the need for large boards. Take a look at our guide to the best Cricut accessories for more details on the Cricut EasyPress Mat.

Cricut EasyPress Mini review: price

(Image credit: Future)

Like many Cricut machines the Cricut EasyPress Mini isn't the cheapest device. Priced at £69.99 / £54.99, and the Cricut EasyPress Mat is $49.99 / £49.99, the duo could cost you $100 / £100 easily. Yes, it's expensive. But the price is offset by the usefulness of the Cricut EasyPress Mini to sit on your craft table, tucked away or easily to hand, whenever you need it.

Whether you're a sewer who needs to constantly be flattening materials and seams, or you're regularly transferring designs to small items like bags, soft toys and sneakers / trainers then there really is no better gadget than the Cricut EasyPress Mini.

As ever with Cricut we'd suggest you track down one of the bundle deals. For example you can find the Cricut EasyPress Mini and the Cricut Heat Mat together with a Smart Iron-On heat transfer vinyl materials pack for under $70 / £70. Take a look at our regularly updated Cricut bundle deals for more offers.

Cricut EasyPress Mini review: should I buy one?

The Cricut EasyPress Mini comes with a unique moulded heat resistant stand (Image credit: Future)

If you haven't sussed it by now, we love the Cricut EasyPress Mini. It's a beautiful piece of design that works perfectly for what you need. The shape, heat delivery and performance on small transfer design projects and detailed sewing work is second to none. We've loved using the Cricut EasyPress Mini in our quilting projects over the past weeks, and would definitely recommend this as the ultimate accessory for any sewers.

Yes, the Cricut EasyPress Mini is expensive but it will also be one of your most-used accessories if, like us, you sew regularly or are always looking for a new design project. The option to have this next to your sewing machine as you work, to solve problems without having to pull out a large iron and ironing board is incredibly useful. Likewise, its size and perfectly formed heat plate mean you can get into the smallest of corners of a craft or sewing project.

