The best Cricut Joy bundle deals in February 2022

Embrace the joy of creativity with the best Cricut Joy bundle deals. In this page, we've pulled together the top deals with the lowest prices on the Cricut Joy – Cricut's versatile entry-level craft machine. But what can you expect from the Cricut Joy, and what constitutes a good Cricut Joy bundle deal?

Released in March 2020, the Cricut Joy is one of the smaller of the Cricut smart cutting/writing machines, offering an easy, programable way to cut and pen various materials to create bespoke decals, cards, gift tags, and T-shirt designs. And what's more, it cuts smart materials, so you won't have to get an additional cutting mat.

To give you a full idea of all the great machines that Cricut offer, go ahead and check out our guide to the best Cricut machines. But in short, getting one of the of the best Cricut Joy bundle deals means spending the least possible amount on a Cricut machine but still getting plenty of options for creativity. In context, you can get a Cricut Joy by itself for around $179.99/£179.99, and a Cricut Joy bundle deal starts around $250/£250. So if you see any discount below this threshold below, it's a bargain!

The best Cricut Joy bundle deals

(Image credit: Cricut)

Is a new Cricut Joy coming out soon? We've seen rumour online that a new Cricut Joy is to be released for 2022, but nothing official from Cricut has so far been announced. As the Cricut Joy can handle smart materials (like the Cricut Explore 3 and the Cricut Maker 3), we're not really sure what a new 2022 model would bring that would push the current model into obscurity.

What can the Cricut Joy do? The Cricut Joy is a smart cutting machine, but that isn't the whole story. Getting a Cricut Joy bundle deal means you will get the compact, portable Joy and several materials to start creating with. The Cricut Joy can cut 50+ materials including iron-on, vinyl, and paper. It can also draw any pattern and shape (including text) in a variety of styles and sizes. And all this is programable through the free Cricut Design app, which you can connect to your machine via Bluetooth.

