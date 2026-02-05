How luxury brands are showing up for the Winter Olympics

Features
By published

Ski slopes are the new runway – lessons for brands from Milano Cortina 2026.

Milano Cortina Olympics - rings in front of a mountain
(Image credit: Alex Pantling via Getty Images)

As backdrops go, the Dolomites is undoubtedly a breathtaking one. But for the 25th Winter Olympics – Milano Cortina 2026 – about to start in Northern Italy, it is more than a terrain for elite winter sports athletes to show off their prowess. The mountain range has also become the scenery to some serious fashion business. During this Winter Olympics, the world of luxury fashion is also l