I own several of the best 3D printers that money can buy, but after taking a look at this latest Kickstarter project for a desktop SoftGel Injection Moulding Machine, I'm about ready to throw all of my resin in the trash (not literally) and swap it out for this instead.

A company called Saltgator has created an all-in-one compact desktop-sized injection moulding machine that is supposedly the very first of its kind, and for only $399 (currently $299 as a Kickstarter special offer).

The idea was born from the combined talents of fishermen and engineers looking to create soft baits for less, but this product pitch could have endless practical use cases, as the Kickstarter video demonstrates. It appears pretty quick, easy, and hassle-free too, with a proposed 3-minute curing time.

I'll be honest, this is the very first time I'm hearing about the concept of injection moulding, and it sounds like a winner for cost-effective and waste-saving DIY creation (a problem in the 3D printing industry that many companies are aiming to tackle).

One of the things I hate about 3D printing with resin materials or working with epoxy resin and moulds is not only the mess, but its potential to be toxic. So this alternative approach could be an absolute game-changer for designers and crafters.

I love that this machine can also be used in combination with a 3D printer to create your own plastic moulds, which can be created at low cost, and reused and filled with the injectable softgel material as often as you like. The machine will support special low-temperature moulding (176°F-410°F), and is fully compatible with PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA and other plastic or casting materials without fear of melting your moulds.

Sure, you could always stick to just 3D printing and use materials like TPU for a soft and squishy model. However, as someone who has recently started printing TPU for the first time, it's a lot trickier than printing with standard PLA or PETG, and requires pre-drying with a filament dryer and careful handling when feeding it into your printer.

As well as a neat desktop machine, Saltgator is also offering customer support with a preset mould library included, as well as easy-to-follow video tutorials and guides to get you up and running in 30 minutes, even as a complete newbie. I'll be intrigued to hear more about how much Saltgator's raw softgel materials will cost, or if it will be compatible with any third-party options, as this will be a big factor for me to justify purchasing one.

I'm really excited to see how this campaign takes off, and Saltgator can absolutely take my money for this one. I'll be sure to update this article with any new info as it becomes available.