I've only just started dabbling with laser engravers, but even I know that xTool machines are the ones to beat. I've found a deal that knocks over $1,000 off the xTool F1 Ultra, which is now down to $3,399 for a limited time over at Amazon, or you can bag the same deal from xTool's website as well (there are plenty of other deals here as part of the company's 5th anniversary carnival sale).

If you're looking for a premium-quality desktop-sized laser engraver that's capable of batch engraving, embossing, and thin metal cutting - then the F1 Ultra is a winner. One of the best laser cutters and engravers on the market, this model was released only last summer, making it just over a year old. A 1K price cut is more than generous, if you ask me.

We reviewed the xTool F1 Ultra last year, and were super impressed with its top-level build quality and high-end features that make it a great investment for small businesses. Unfortunately, laser engravers are expensive machines, but if you have a budget of under $1K, then I highly recommend the Creality Falcon A1, priced at just $549, which I recently reviewed and fell in love with.

