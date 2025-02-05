New Fantastic Four movie finally gets The Thing character design comic perfect

The Thing looks just like Alex Ross imagined him.

An image of The Thing from the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer
(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Entertainment has just dropped a new Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer ahead of the movie's July release, and everybody's talking about one 'thing' in particular. The character design of The Thing.

Ben Grimm, AKA The Thing, has been a difficult hero to bring to the screen because of his rock-like appearance. The CGI in the 2015 Fantastic Four film made the character feel slightly uncanny and generic. But many fans think the new movie has finally got it right, describing the character as comic-accurate based on what we see in the trailer (see our character design tips if you're looking for pointers for your own work).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

