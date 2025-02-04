We get an exclusive peek at an Alex Ross story from the DC: Superman collection

The Man of Steel's legacy is revisted in a stunning new collectible.

Detail from The Folio Society Superman cover
(Image credit: The Folio Society)

It's going to a big year for Superman, with James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman movie to hit cinemas in July 2025. That's enough to make any fan nostalgic for a superhero who has been passed down from generation to generation, so it's with perfect timing that The Folio Society has just announced a gorgeous collectible compilation of Superman comic stories.

The specialist publisher of limited editions is celebrating the Man of Steel's legacy with DC: Superman, a collection of twelve of the most significant Superman stories from the 20th century. And we've been lucky enough to get a sneak preview (see our character design tips for more inspiration).

