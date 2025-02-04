It's going to a big year for Superman, with James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman movie to hit cinemas in July 2025. That's enough to make any fan nostalgic for a superhero who has been passed down from generation to generation, so it's with perfect timing that The Folio Society has just announced a gorgeous collectible compilation of Superman comic stories.

The specialist publisher of limited editions is celebrating the Man of Steel's legacy with DC: Superman, a collection of twelve of the most significant Superman stories from the 20th century. And we've been lucky enough to get a sneak preview (see our character design tips for more inspiration).

(Image credit: The Folio Society)

The 312-page deluxe DC: Superman packs in seminal comics by iconic writers and artists, such as Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Curt Swan, Marshall Rogers, Alan Moore, John Byrne, Dan Jurgens, Paul Dini, and Alex Ross. The classic stories were all selected by Jenette Kahn, the former DC president, publisher and editor-in-chief, who also provides the introduction to the collection.

Fans will also get a separate replica copy of Superman # 1, one of the world's most valuable comics, scanned from an original held in the DC Archives. Other highlights include a rarely seen letter written by Jerry Siegel in 1934, detailing original character ideas four years before Superman first appeared in Action Comics’ debut issue, plus a foreword by Marjorie Liu, the Eisner Award-winning writer of Monstress and The Night Eaters.

“Symbolizing 'Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow,' Superman has been a feature of comics and Western culture for almost ninety years," said James Rose, Head of Editorial for the Folio Society. "Where other characters have changed their allegiances and desires Superman has always stood for one thing: Hope. And we could all do with a little hope now and again,”

The stories in the book include Peace on Earth (January 1999) by Paul Dini and the artist Alex Ross. You can see an exclusive excerpt below.

(Image credit: The Folio Society)

(Image credit: The Folio Society)

(Image credit: The Folio Society)

(Image credit: The Folio Society)

(Image credit: The Folio Society)

(Image credit: The Folio Society)

DC: Superman will be released with a slipcase and cover design taken from vintage DC artwork. Scanned from original copies held in the DC archives, the comics have been reproduced in 10 x 7in treasury format. The collection will be available from The Folio Society for £70 / US $100 today (4 February) from 4pm UK time (11am EST, 8am PT).

The James Gunn Superman movie will be released on 11 July. See the latest Superman trailer.