New Superman trailer fails to take off with fans

News
By
published

James Gunn defends controversial close-up shot.

Shot of Superman flying from the new trailer
(Image credit: Warner Bros/DC)

A fresh trailer for the upcoming Superman film has divided fans thanks to its questionable VFX and character detail. The scene, featuring David Corenswet as Superman barrel rolling through the skies, has been under fierce scrutiny, with some accusing it of using unnecessary CG augmentation.

Other fans have critiqued the new Superman character design, with some claiming his flying pose is inaccurate and "goofy". While it's nearly impossible to please all fans, the detailed grilling the 30-second trailer has received proves that comic book fans don't play when it comes to their favourite characters.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles