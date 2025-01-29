A fresh trailer for the upcoming Superman film has divided fans thanks to its questionable VFX and character detail. The scene, featuring David Corenswet as Superman barrel rolling through the skies, has been under fierce scrutiny, with some accusing it of using unnecessary CG augmentation.

Other fans have critiqued the new Superman character design, with some claiming his flying pose is inaccurate and "goofy". While it's nearly impossible to please all fans, the detailed grilling the 30-second trailer has received proves that comic book fans don't play when it comes to their favourite characters.

Whether it's the bizarre positioning of his arms or his slightly uncanny deadpan face, there's something slightly off about the trailer's final scene. Superman's debut take-off is always a highlight for fans, so it's no wonder that the clip caused controversy – prompting director James Gunn to defend it.

In response to the trailer, a fan on Threads commented "Great camera angle of Superman flying!! Except there's something with his face that looks a little off. I know there's plenty of time to refine the CG." To clarify, Gunn swiftly responded "There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real as is David."

I've seen the head-on Superman flying clip get a lot of flack on here, where I didn't really think much of it, though maybe something didn't 100% seem right.Now, I saw a freeze-frame & while you still can't judge by that fully, his eyes are definitely in different directions. pic.twitter.com/HGQPVbEfU5January 27, 2025

Others criticised the positioning of his arms, with many fans claiming that Superman should have them outstretched in front of him, rather than tucked behind. "Superman iconically flies hands forward. Not always. But as an introduction, it’s strange to choose no hands," one fan on X claimed. "Corenswet feels like he's stationary in a wind tunnel. It's the angle," another chimed in.

I initially liked the new flying clip of Superman, but I’m not sure if the eyes are a mistake made in post production, or it’s just how Corenswet’s eyes look in that shot. This Reeve flying shot still looks great over 45 years later. pic.twitter.com/wwDGNBgHQ2January 27, 2025

