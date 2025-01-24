Disney has dropped a brand new poster for its upcoming series 'Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man'. Bringing a nostalgic vibe to the Spiderverse, the clever design is a simple yet creative tease for the new highly anticipated show.

The best poster designs are typically eye-catching and evocative, using strong symbolism to create memorable artwork. With its stripped-back and clever visuals, the new poster is a shining example of how instantly recognisable the iconic Spider-Man character design is – a reflection of Marvel's superhero legacy.

New poster for ‘YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN’Premiering January 29 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/sod7LM1n1PJanuary 22, 2025

Designed in the style of an old-fashioned test paper, the imperfectly splotched answers form Spider-Man's face, giving the poster a distinctly playful feel. If you can look past the fact that the Scantron test paper would be an instant fail, it's a clever design that sets the tone for the series set to follow a freshman-age Peter Parker on his journey to becoming a superhero.

The poster was a hit among fans, with many feeling sentimental about their school days. "This memory is lowkey nostalgic, why do I kinda miss taking these tests," one user commented. "Maybe the best poster from Marvel in, like, forever? So creative! Really hits home that high school tone," another X user commented.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

