Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer leaves fans divided

News
By
published

But I love all the Easter eggs.

An image from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer
(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment)

Marvel Entertainment has just dropped the trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the long-awaited animated series that was first announced way back in 2021 under the working title of Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The trailer reveals a retro look, referencing the early Spider-Man comic books as well as the classic animated series, while also bringing the story up to date in terms of technology and media use, and it also introduces some new faces. Fans are poring over all the Easter eggs in the two-minute trailer, but the concept and animation style is causing division (also see the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man logo).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles