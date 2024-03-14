The new Spider-Man logo gives me high hopes for the animated series

Marvel's animated Spider-Man series is still alive, and there's a new logo to prove it! Now called Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man after the series of comics (the previous working title was Spider-Man: Freshman Year), the series is "coming soon", according to the Disney+ website.

The new logo for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man retains a clear 'freshman' influence. Similar to the logo for the previous title, it has a a hand-drawn look with -pencil-like shading and is designed to appear like it's been torn our of a notebook (see our pick of the best comic logos for more inspiration).

(Image credit: Disney)

The Disney website's landing page for the upcoming animated series merely reads: "Marvel Animations’ Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an Original series, is coming soon to Disney+." How soon is unclear since we know quite little about the series, which was announced way back in 2021 under its former name. However, there are rumours that the series will debut in November 2024. Hudson Thames is widely expected to voice Spider-Man, but there's been no official announcement of this. Originally, a second season was reportedly going to be called Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.

Although it will form part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as its fourth animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is expected to take place in an alternate reality. It's been reported that Peter Park will be mentored by Norman Osborn not Tony Stark and Parker will have a different circle of friends.

The Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man logo on the Disney+ landing page for the series (Image credit: Disney)

As for the logo, fans' reactions are mixed, with some questioning the decision to stick with the previous design. "Someone earned their fee easily," one person commented on Twitter. Others still don't quite believe the series is ever going to happen. "We’ve seen the the name and logo change more than we’ve seen any news about this show," one person wrote.

However, the retro hand-drawn look raises my hopes that the series will take Spider-Man back to its original comic book roots. The Spider-Man franchise has spun (sorry) out of control to an extent, but I would love to see a series that revisits the origin story with respect for the feel of the comics even if the story may not be canon.

