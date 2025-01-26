The new Supergirl logo is seriously grungy – and fans don't think it's an accident

Could we be in for a dark plotline?

Supergirl logo
(Image credit: DC)

Fans have been given a sneak peek at the potential Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow logo and already they've noticed an interesting design detail. Compared to Superman's bright primary coloured design, Supergirl's logo has a distinctly broody feel and fans think that's no mistake, perhaps hinting at a darker storyline.

While Superman's instantly recognisable emblem is one of the best comic logos of all time, it's interesting to see the Supergirl logo receive a subtle yet significant twist on the traditional colour palette. Whether it's simply a bold design choice or a hint at the film's mysterious plotline, the Supergirl logo certainly has fan theories flying.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

