Fans have been given a sneak peek at the potential Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow logo and already they've noticed an interesting design detail. Compared to Superman's bright primary coloured design, Supergirl's logo has a distinctly broody feel and fans think that's no mistake, perhaps hinting at a darker storyline.

While Superman's instantly recognisable emblem is one of the best comic logos of all time, it's interesting to see the Supergirl logo receive a subtle yet significant twist on the traditional colour palette. Whether it's simply a bold design choice or a hint at the film's mysterious plotline, the Supergirl logo certainly has fan theories flying.

(Image credit: DC)

In a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the Supergirl movie, fans spotted the new logo on the back of a director's chair. While the design is similar to the composition of the Superman logo, the dark red 'S' design has a grungier feel, while the yellow background has been swapped out for a deep navy blue. The textured design looks almost as if it's been spray painted on, adding to the rustic imperfect appearance of the crest.

Instantly fans started to theorise what the subtle design changes could mean, with one X user writing "It's just a logo reveal, but I like how the contrast between the Superman and Supergirl symbols maybe shows how the Supergirl film is gonna be more down n' dirty than the bright and uplifting Superman one." On the r/DCU subreddit, some fans showed concern, with one writing "I just hope they don’t go too far with “darker and jaded.” Supergirl is every bit as hopeful as Superman. She is just slightly more traumatized. But, unlike Batman, that trauma does not define her. If Superman represents hope, Supergirl represents perseverance."

First behind the scenes look at ‘SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW’In theaters on June 26, 2026. pic.twitter.com/k4j5qBvHpCJanuary 23, 2025

While some fans praised the design, with one X user calling it "a familiar yet fresh take on the character and the comic influence," some weren't quite so convinced, with another X user questioning the "bold masculine colours." Until we see the suit reveal, there's still speculation as to what the official Supergirl logo will look like, but it's great to see Supergirl being fleshed out as her own character and I'm glad that designers haven't played it safe with a carbon copy of Superman's crest.

