During last week's Nintendo Direct event, a brand new Donkey Kong game was announced much to the delight of OG Nintendo fans. DK Bananza is set to be an exciting new era for the beloved ape, blending modern 3D platforming with retro 2D gameplay for a welcome sprinkle of nostalgia – a crowd-pleaser for Nintendo fans new and old.

While the action-packed trailer gave us a flavour of what's to come, a new character design leak from Nintendo Korea could hint at an alternative sidekick (and the return of a retro fan favourite). Here's your final warning: spoilers ahead.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Posted to the Nintendo Korea website, the alternative Donkey Kong Bananza art was quickly redacted, but not before fans got hold of it. In place of the trailer's stony purple sidekick, Odd Rock, the alternative poster features a female character who looks strikingly similar to Pauline – Mario’s OG love interest in Donkey Kong 1981. While the trailer doesn't give a lot of the plotline away, that didn't stop fans from sharing their theories.

"I see she’s wearing the purple bracelet, which is the same color as the odd rock dude, that partners with DK. Maybe the odd rock can transform into characters, but a mini version of them," one fan suggested on the r/NintendoSwitch subreddit. "New theory. This is young Pauline. They were friends. This is a prequel to the original Donkey Kong. It was all a misunderstanding, DK never kidnapped her. Mario just assumed. Mario is the final boss. Let me dream," another joked.

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

For more Nintendo insight check out all you need to know about the Switch 2, from specs to price. If you're after more DK news take a look at Donkey Kong’s adorable new character design for Mario Kart World.