PowerA controller stock CLEARANCE – up to 46% off Mario, Fortnite and more

Fortnite, Mario and more.

Nintendo Switch fans will be waiting for Prime Day, but a pretty juicy deal has rocked up courtesy of Best Buy. Fan favourite, the PowerA Switch controller has been given a series of excellent discounts. The basic controllers are as low as $14.99 but I'm looking at the fancy designs, and you can get Mario with $20 off at $29.99, and this Fortnite Peely variation with a whopping $30, now just $34.99 at Best Buy.

We've used this controller on team and it's a fun alternative for younger gamers, or someone who needs a cheap replacement to a Joy-Con. This type of controller is sometimes subject to stick drift, but that's not guaranteed – they could be fine down the line. At this price, some would say it's worth the risk. Keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Prime Day hub for all the best deals as they come in. And if you're thinking of upgrading to a Switch 2, see our review.

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Joy
Save 40%
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Joy: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Our Switch obsessive, Beth, has this controller. She found it easy to use and loves the design! This controller is highly rated and users praise its reliability. Best for younger gamers but fun for all the family!

Features: Switch 2 compatible, ergonomic, fun design, AA batteries

Watch out for: Stick drift

PowerA Fortnite Peely
Save 46%
PowerA Fortnite Peely: was $64.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy

All the usual PowerA controller goodness, but in a Fortnite package. This is a huge discount as the controller is on clearance. When it's gone, it's gone!

