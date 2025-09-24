Nintendo Switch fans will be waiting for Prime Day, but a pretty juicy deal has rocked up courtesy of Best Buy. Fan favourite, the PowerA Switch controller has been given a series of excellent discounts. The basic controllers are as low as $14.99 but I'm looking at the fancy designs, and you can get Mario with $20 off at $29.99, and this Fortnite Peely variation with a whopping $30, now just $34.99 at Best Buy.

We've used this controller on team and it's a fun alternative for younger gamers, or someone who needs a cheap replacement to a Joy-Con. This type of controller is sometimes subject to stick drift, but that's not guaranteed – they could be fine down the line. At this price, some would say it's worth the risk. Keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Prime Day hub for all the best deals as they come in. And if you're thinking of upgrading to a Switch 2, see our review.

Want something different? See deals below: