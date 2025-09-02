Apple's iPhone 17 case looks almost as weird as the phone itself

By now we have a pretty good idea of what the iPhone 17 line up looks like, and it looks... interesting. From the thinnest iPhone ever to the biggest camera bump ever, it seems one thing we're not in for this year is more of the same. And the same goes for Apple's cases.

We've already heard that Apple is planning to release a successor to its ill-fated FineWoven cases, and now we've been given a glimpse at Apple's clear case for the iPhone 17 Pro. Which looks almost as as weird as the phone itself. The iPhone 17 Pro could end up being the best iPhone for photography, but it seems it'll look pretty weird doing it.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

Seasoned Apple leaker Majin Bu has revealed what they claim to be photos of the official Apple clear case. Not only does it feature that much rumoured massive camera cutout, but there's also a large portion on the back that isn't transparent at all.

In what looks set to truly test the definition of a clear case, it seems Apple is including huge opaque white section on the back – and it's a bit of an eyesore.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

The Pro model is sounding pretty curious this year. First came news of the camera bump, then we heard that Apple is ditching glass and titanium in favour of a less premium aluminium finish. Then we heard the logo won't be in the middle of the phone. And now this leak suggests the back is going to look pretty odd too, with this opaque section rumoured to correspond with a glass cutout on the back of the phone for wireless charging.

While we only have a week to wait to find out what's really in store, right now the iPhone 17 Pro is looking like something of a Frankenstein, with large bits here and pieces there. But hey, after the hugely underwhelming iPhone 16 launch, at least we're getting something different.