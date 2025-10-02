Amazon's October Prime Day kicks off next week, but some of the most impressive camera phone deals I've seen all year are live right now over at Honor's website. For photography enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers, Honor makes some of the best and most affordable tech out there, and it seriously rivals bigger names like Apple and Samsung.

I recently reviewed the Honor 400 Pro, and it's definitely one of the best camera phones of 2025. There are two amazing promotional offers running on this phone as we speak, including an instant £200 discount, and what the company is calling its "Ultimate Tech Bundle" offering a ton of freebies with phone purchases. I've got all of the details for you below.

Promo 1 - If you buy the Honor 400 Pro directly from Honor's website (UK only), you can get it for an excellent price down to just £499.99 from the usual £699.99 RRP (using the discount code A400POCT200). Not only that, you'll bag the Honor Choice Earbuds Clip (worth £149) plus an Honor SuperCharge Power Adapter 100W (worth £49.99) thrown in for free.

Promo 2 – Customers looking to buy the Honor 400 Pro or Honor Magic7 Lite from a UK network provider (including Three, EE, Vodafone, and O2) will be able to claim a free Honor Pad X7 tablet, an Honor Choice Watch 2i fitness watch, Honor Choice Headphones Pro, a pair of Honor Choice Earbuds X7 Lite, and a 100W wireless charger, collectively worth £344. Any claims must be submitted within 30 days of purchase.

There's no £200 discount with this promo, but you can also benefit from other offers with up to £100 off when trading in with Three, as well as 12 months half price on 250GB airtime plans. If you're buying the phone outright, the best deal seems to be with Vodafone, with a total device cost of £714. But there's a chance O2 could beat this once the offer goes live on October 9th; we won't know until then.

CODE: A400POCT200 Save £200 Honor 400 Pro : was £699.99 now £499.99 at honor.com One of the things I loved the most about the Honor 400 Pro when testing it was its image quality when shooting macro. The shots came out beautiful when using aperture mode, and really gave my Samsung S24 Ultra and the Honor Magic 7 Pro a run for their money. Other top features include 200MP AI Superzoom, AI image to video built into the phone's gallery app, and the general performance was excellent all-around.

If you're based in the US and looking for an ultimate tech bundle package – take a look at this offer on the Google Pixel 8 Pro with $400 off, a free Pixel Watch 2, and a free Pixel 8 Pro phone case thrown in.

We're also currently reviewing the Honor Magic V5, which is a stunning foldable camera phone from Honor. For more deals on Honor tech, take a look at our clever deals widget below that updates 24/7.