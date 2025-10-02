Want £200 off the Honor 400 Pro? How about a free tech bundle worth £344?

The best pre-Prime deals I'm seeing right now are over at Honor.

Honor 400 Pro review
Amazon's October Prime Day kicks off next week, but some of the most impressive camera phone deals I've seen all year are live right now over at Honor's website. For photography enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers, Honor makes some of the best and most affordable tech out there, and it seriously rivals bigger names like Apple and Samsung.

I recently reviewed the Honor 400 Pro, and it's definitely one of the best camera phones of 2025. There are two amazing promotional offers running on this phone as we speak, including an instant £200 discount, and what the company is calling its "Ultimate Tech Bundle" offering a ton of freebies with phone purchases. I've got all of the details for you below.

Promo 2 – Customers looking to buy the Honor 400 Pro or Honor Magic7 Lite from a UK network provider (including Three, EE, Vodafone, and O2) will be able to claim a free Honor Pad X7 tablet, an Honor Choice Watch 2i fitness watch, Honor Choice Headphones Pro, a pair of Honor Choice Earbuds X7 Lite, and a 100W wireless charger, collectively worth £344. Any claims must be submitted within 30 days of purchase.

Honor 400 Pro
CODE: A400POCT200
Save £200
Honor 400 Pro : was £699.99 now £499.99 at honor.com

One of the things I loved the most about the Honor 400 Pro when testing it was its image quality when shooting macro. The shots came out beautiful when using aperture mode, and really gave my Samsung S24 Ultra and the Honor Magic 7 Pro a run for their money.

Other top features include 200MP AI Superzoom, AI image to video built into the phone's gallery app, and the general performance was excellent all-around.

View Deal

If you're based in the US and looking for an ultimate tech bundle package – take a look at this offer on the Google Pixel 8 Pro with $400 off, a free Pixel Watch 2, and a free Pixel 8 Pro phone case thrown in.

We're also currently reviewing the Honor Magic V5, which is a stunning foldable camera phone from Honor. For more deals on Honor tech, take a look at our clever deals widget below that updates 24/7.

