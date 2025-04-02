Listen up! Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open on 9 April

Give yourself the best chance to get yourself a brand new Switch 2 on 5 June.

Nintendo Switch 2 direct
(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's been a long time coming, but finally we know when exactly the much anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console is going on sale, and when you can pre-order it.

Announced at today's Nintendo Direct event, you will be able to pre-order the Switch 2 direct from Nintendo, on 9 April – that's next week – with the next gen handheld console going on sale to all on 5 June.

