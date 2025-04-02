Listen up! Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open on 9 April
Give yourself the best chance to get yourself a brand new Switch 2 on 5 June.
It's been a long time coming, but finally we know when exactly the much anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console is going on sale, and when you can pre-order it.
Announced at today's Nintendo Direct event, you will be able to pre-order the Switch 2 direct from Nintendo, on 9 April – that's next week – with the next gen handheld console going on sale to all on 5 June.
Creative Bloq has a long history of seeking the best deals on the Switch devices, and finding the best Switch 2 deals will be no different. However, this device will be in such high demand, I wouldn't expect any real discounts for the first couple of months after it's release.
Perhaps by the time Amazon Prime Day comes around, there will be some discounts, but there's no guarantee. What I can say for sure is how much the retail price of the Switch 2 will be.
In the US, the standalone console will be $449. If you want the console and Mario Kart World, that'll be $499.
In the UK, it'll be £395 for the standalone Switch 2, and £429 for the Mario Kart bundle.
Now, that's a different story to the launch price of the original Switch. That launched in 2017 at $299.99/£279.99. However, the Switch 2 will be bigger and better, and honestly, the first iteration is so popular, we think people are going to snap up the 2 on launch.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Good luck!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.