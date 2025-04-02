Listen up! Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open on 9 April

It's been a long time coming, but finally we know when exactly the much anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console is going on sale, and when you can pre-order it.

Announced at today's Nintendo Direct event, you will be able to pre-order the Switch 2 direct from Nintendo, on 9 April – that's next week – with the next gen handheld console going on sale to all on 5 June.

Creative Bloq has a long history of seeking the best deals on the Switch devices, and finding the best Switch 2 deals will be no different. However, this device will be in such high demand, I wouldn't expect any real discounts for the first couple of months after it's release.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Perhaps by the time Amazon Prime Day comes around, there will be some discounts, but there's no guarantee. What I can say for sure is how much the retail price of the Switch 2 will be.

In the US, the standalone console will be $449. If you want the console and Mario Kart World, that'll be $499.

In the UK, it'll be £395 for the standalone Switch 2, and £429 for the Mario Kart bundle.

Now, that's a different story to the launch price of the original Switch. That launched in 2017 at $299.99/£279.99. However, the Switch 2 will be bigger and better, and honestly, the first iteration is so popular, we think people are going to snap up the 2 on launch.

Good luck!