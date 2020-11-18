Folding iPhones are coming… but will they ever take off?

While Apple's new iPhone 12 range has won plaudits for its sleek, flat-edged design, the form factor isn't exactly a marked departure from the iPhone before it (or the iPhone before that). But if new leaks are to be believed, we could soon be in for something completely different at last.

A new report suggests Apple has begun sending foldable iPhones to its assembly partner Foxconn for testing. The testing will allegedly determine what type of display Apple decides to use. It makes sense that the tech giant wants to get it right – folding phones have failed to take off so far, but if there's a company capable of designing one worthy of our best camera phones list, we reckon it's Apple.

A recent folding iPhone concept (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

As spotted by MacRumors, the report by Economic Daily News claims Apple has sent Foxconn models featuring OLED and Micro-LED screens. Whichever it eventually decides to use will determine how the folding mechanism is manufactured. The test involves opening and closing the device at least 100,000 times (sounds like fun).

While folding phones haven't exactly had the most auspicious start (who can forget the debacle of Samsung's Galaxy Fold and its breaking screen?), rumours of an Apple foldable have been doing the rounds for a while. We've even seen patents from the company itself, and this latest report suggests Apple is doubling down on its foldable efforts.

But what will a folding iPhone actually look like? For now, we'll have to make do with fan-made concepts. Earlier this year we saw an incredible render (below) depicting the 'iPhone flip', with a design to rival the very best flip phones available now.

While it might not feature a design quite as revolutionary as iOS beta news' concept above, the iPhone 12 range is still flippin' amazing. From the iPhone 12 Pro Max's incredible camera tech to the diminutive delight that is the iPhone 12 mini, there's something for every user in the latest line up. Check out today's best deals below, and take a look at our Apple Black Friday page for even more amazing offers.

