Lara Croft is one of the most iconic female protagonists in gaming history, so folks tend to have high expectations when it comes to her character design. In honour of Amazon Prime's new Tomb Raider series, we've been treated to our first look at the new Lara, but predictably, some fans aren't happy.

It's safe to say that gaming fans are quite the character design purists, and with movie adaptations of games often hit or miss, it's understandable why tensions are high for the new Tomb Raider. From retro purists to reboot era lovers, it seems the new design drop has divided the fandom.

Played by Sophie Turner (of Game of Thrones fame), Tomb Raider's newest Lara Croft sports all the typical makings of the character, including her blue tank top and shorts combo, dark auburn hair and thigh gun holsters. Face-framing strands of hair act as a subtle nod to Angelina Jolie's 2001 depiction, while her iconic red circular shades complete the look.

But sadly, you can't talk about Lara Croft without bringing up her signature... assets. You're likely familiar with the original 90s games, which featured a ridiculously sharp, polygon-chested Lara. As such, some fans have criticised the new character design for not replicating the look.

"Sophie Turner looks like bad Tomb Raider cosplay," one fan criticised, while another added, "This is not Lara Croft". Thankfully, not all comments were so scathing. "Seeing an adaptation already pay this much homage & detail has me excited", one fan wrote, while another said, "Now’s the time to see who acc cared about 'classic faithfulness' and who really only ever cared about her looking f**kable."

