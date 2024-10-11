I can’t unsee MF DOOM in the new Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket

It seems like every new blockbuster film has a custom popcorn bucket, and now Gladiator 2 has joined the ranks. The design is admittedly pretty cool, featuring a helmet design similar to Maximus' iconic mask in the original 2000s film, but hip-hop fans have been noticing a certain likeness to rap legend, MF DOOM.

I've previously discussed my disturbed obsession with the weird popcorn bucket design trend, but thankfully the Gladiator 2 design is a lot less visually violating than other recent examples (I'm looking at you Dune 2). I can't say I've ever seen a popcorn bucket design that doubles up as an accidental homage to a music legend, so on the chance that you're a fan of Gladiator and DOOM, this one's for you.

The ‘GLADIATOR 2’ popcorn bucket has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/5yziaJLmY6October 8, 2024

The likeness in design is no coincidence, as MF DOOM's signature metal mask was actually inspired by Maximus' helmet from the original Gladiator. While DOOM was seen sporting various face coverings throughout his career – from plain pantyhose to a modded WWE wrestler Kane mask – the Gladiator-inspired design soon became synonymous with his look, undergoing countless style iterations. Not only did the mask hide his identity, adding to the comic book lore of his character, it became a symbol of his creativity as an artist, allowing his influential music to shine.

Fans' instant recognition of the Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket as a symbol of DOOM attests to the mask's iconography in popular culture, becoming more famous than its humble cinema beginnings. On X, fans were quick to joke about the similarities, with one user claiming "MF DOOM's estate should get a cut of this." Another added "What's MF DOOM got to do with Gladiator," while one user predicted, "The MF Doom popcorn boutta be a collectors item fr".

(Image credit: Roger Kisby via Getty Images)

As popcorn buckets go, this is a pretty palatable addition to the recent chaotic roster. While I'm still on the fence about whether I need any plastic collector's tat in my home, I'm almost convinced to get this in honour of the late and great DOOM.

