I can’t unsee MF DOOM in the new Gladiator 2 popcorn bucket

News
By
published

Turns out it's no coincidence.

Gladiator 2 Popcorn bucket
(Image credit: Discussing Film via X)

It seems like every new blockbuster film has a custom popcorn bucket, and now Gladiator 2 has joined the ranks. The design is admittedly pretty cool, featuring a helmet design similar to Maximus' iconic mask in the original 2000s film, but hip-hop fans have been noticing a certain likeness to rap legend, MF DOOM.

I've previously discussed my disturbed obsession with the weird popcorn bucket design trend, but thankfully the Gladiator 2 design is a lot less visually violating than other recent examples (I'm looking at you Dune 2). I can't say I've ever seen a popcorn bucket design that doubles up as an accidental homage to a music legend, so on the chance that you're a fan of Gladiator and DOOM, this one's for you.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

