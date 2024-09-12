Eminem's MTV Awards show featured the most convincing live deepfake we've seen

No wonder this team won the Best VFX Award.

A highlight of last night's MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) was Eminem performing alongside his late 90s alter ego, Slim Shady. After initially entering the stage flanked by an entourage of less convincing impersonators, the real Marshall Mathers (now bearded) was joined by what appeared to be a younger version of himself straight from 1999.

Of course, this was not the real Slim Shady but an AI-powered digital recreation. The performance was a perfect demonstration of the work done by a team that scooped the night's VMA for best VFX.

