Wait! This new AI smartphone has Google Gemini and a 50MP camera – and costs less than £200!?

The new Poco X7 series is ideal for creatives seeking flagship-level power in an affordable and flexible package.

POCO X7
I was invited to a product launch in London last week to learn about Xiaomi's exciting new smartphones. The Redmi Note 14 Pro was the flagship star of the show, but I was actually more interested in Xiaomi's latest Poco X7 handsets instead, which are both super affordable and now boast useful AI features too.

All new smartphone launches including some of the best camera phones are seemingly stacked with AI features now, and while this is mostly (in my opinion) a great thing for advancing technology, it often comes at a cost. The Poco X7 series has been boosted with AI tools for the very first time, but these smartphones are two of the most affordable AI handsets that you can get right now.

