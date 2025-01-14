The 7 ways I attempted to destroy the Honor Magic 7 Lite

Honor has just launched its latest smartphone, the Honor Magic 7 Lite. This handset is being marketed as an ultra-tough yet affordable phone with a triple-defence premium titanium design, and features that include AI (of course) plus a more than capable camera unit and intuitive MagicOS software.

As far as some of the best budget camera phones go, this Honor handset has a lot to offer in a small package, and it’s resilient in other aspects too – equipped with the industry’s largest silicon-carbon battery capacity at an impressive 6,600mAh. I’ve had a few weeks to play around with the Honor Magic 7 Lite and I’m both shocked and impressed by how durable it really is.

The company sent me a mysterious bag of tools as well as some strict instructions for testing it out, based on what Honor calls the ‘Not so Fragile’ challenge. This involved scratching the phone display, dropping the device from a hefty height, using it as a tool for cooking with, and leaving it in a freezer to name just a few scenarios. Let’s skip to the fun bit and take a look at how I actually tested the Honor Magic 7 Lite smartphone in the video below.

Rugged phones are mostly popular with those who work in construction, as well as thrill-seekers and adventurers who embrace the outdoors. Rugged phones make for some of the best camera phones too, and I’ve tested plenty of these durable smartphones for our sister site, Digital Camera World. Doogee is a popular rugged phone brand which offers exceptional durability, and its devices often include interesting thermal imaging and night vision cameras built-in.

So what makes this phone from Honor different to any other rugged phone out there? Well for starters, it’s super lightweight and sleek, unlike the bulky and hefty designs you see on most rugged smartphones. It has AI tools and features that are genuinely helpful, and the 108MP OIS camera is surprisingly very powerful and sharp for a phone at this price point (£399 / €369).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In addition, the Honor Magic 7 Lite has been designed with ultra-bounce and anti-drop technology, meaning the phone can withstand drops from as high as 2 meters (as proven in the video above). I’ve also only had to charge the device once during my time testing it, which is very convenient, and I even left it outside in the snow for a few hours with no signs of wear or damage detected on the phone thanks to its IP69 resistance rating.

If you’re looking for an affordable phone with a great camera (separate article on this coming soon) plus AI tools, and a build that can handle anything you throw at it – then I’m convinced that the Honor Magic 7 Lite might actually be indestructible.

I’ve seen some more extreme attempts to break this phone carried out in front of me during time spent with Honor these last few days, and not a single demo has succeeded in its job. Interested? Stay tuned for more Magic 7 updates this week.