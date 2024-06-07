You probably haven't heard of this budget camera phone, but it takes great photos

It gives my Samsung S24 Ultra a run for its money – and it's less than £300.

Poco X6 Pro
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)

On Creative Bloq, we know it's not all about the latest and most expensive tech. Affordable alternatives to popular products are essential for getting the job done with a tighter budget. With this in mind, I think I've found a new addition to our best budget camera phones guide, with the POCO X6 Pro. 

I've been using this smartphone for a few months now, and I'm seriously impressed with its AI camera features and overall performance. If you aren't familiar with POCO, it is a more affordable sub-brand of Xiaomi, which also owns Redmi. Xiaomi makes excellent top-grade camera phones, like the Xiaomi 14 (which blew our Tech Reviews Editor away with its quality). Erlingur described it as "the greatest phone camera" he'd ever seen. 

Poco X6 Pro
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)
Chipset:MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra
RAM:12GB
Storage:512GB
OS:Xiaomi HyperOS
Display:6.67" CrystalRes 1.5K Flow AMOLED DotDisplay (2712 × 1220) 120Hz
Cameras:64MP main camera (f/1.7), 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2), 2MP macro camera (f/2.4), 16MP front camera (f/2.4).
Video:4K at 30fps | 1080p at 60fps | 720p at 30fps
Connectivity:5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C,
Dimensions:Height: 160.45mm | Width: 74.34mm
Weight:186g
Battery 5000mAh
Poco X6 Pro
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

