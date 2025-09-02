People tend to eye you suspiciously when you tell them you don't have a TV. 'But what do you do'? they cry. 'How do you relax?' When my wife and I moved into our new cottage, we left the TV at her parents' place, with vague plans to pick it up later. But months later, we've yet to feel compelled to collect it.

Part of the reason is aesthetic – we've moved into a tiny old Hobbit house cottage, and a big black slab would inevitably dominate whichever room we put it in. There's no room for 4K monitor in our house, and while the best Frame TVs might promise to blend in, let's face it – they're hardly period pieces.

But living in a TV-free world has also removed the ease of falling back on the binge of an evening. Instead we've discovered reading, country walks and board games. We're just really righteous and wholesome people now, okay?

BUT... today I set eyes on Samsung's new(ish) green edition of its TV-on-legs, the Serif, and I'm starting to wonder if I wasn't a little hasty back there? Maybe I've been missing catching up on my favourite shows every night. Reading's boring anyway, and walking's for losers.

You see, this TV is GREEN. Which means it'll fit oh-so-perfectly in our rural cottage. Which means we probably need one for each room.

You know what? I'm starting to suspect I'm not such a righteous person after all. I've seen a nice-gadget, and my principles have gone out of the window. But it's beautiful, and it's green, and it's £50 off at Samsung, down from £799 to 749. I bloody love TVs.