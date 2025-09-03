If I had to buy a laptop today, it'd be this Lenovo Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 5i has $200 off and should be tempting for anyone going back to school.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Laptop
Back-to-school season might be coming to a close, but if you're still yet to find an affordable laptop for work or study, then I've picked out this deal on the Lenovo Flex 5i, which is $200 off right now – bringing the price to just $399 over at Best Buy.

The reason I think this would make a great laptop for students is not only thanks to its generous 8GB of RAM and suitable 128GB of storage, but it also offers Google AI compatibility and a 2K touchscreen, which is ideal if you're searching for one of the best laptops for watching movies or streaming media to unwind after a long day of boring seminars (I've been there).

Today's best Chromebook deal for students

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus
Save $200
Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: was $599 now $399 at Best Buy

Overview: Lenovo makes great laptops, and this Chromebook seems to offer a lot for the price. Its flexible design makes it super portable for carrying around campus, and up to 10 hours of battery life means you shouldn't need to lug a charger around either.

Key features: Display: 14-inch, 2K touchscreen (1920 x 1200 ) 60Hz | Processor: Intel i3-1315U | GPU: Intel UHD | RAM: 8GB |Storage: 128GB | OS: Chrome OS | Weight: 3.52 pounds |

