Back-to-school season might be coming to a close, but if you're still yet to find an affordable laptop for work or study, then I've picked out this deal on the Lenovo Flex 5i, which is $200 off right now – bringing the price to just $399 over at Best Buy.

The reason I think this would make a great laptop for students is not only thanks to its generous 8GB of RAM and suitable 128GB of storage, but it also offers Google AI compatibility and a 2K touchscreen, which is ideal if you're searching for one of the best laptops for watching movies or streaming media to unwind after a long day of boring seminars (I've been there).

Personally, I've never really been a fan of Chromebooks, nor would I spend $599 on one. But I think this deal with $200 off makes it an extremely tempting choice, and if I needed a laptop today, this would be it. I've got all the details on this offer for you below, but don't forget there's also the Samsung Student Discount and Apple's student discount programs to make use of, too.

Today's best Chromebook deal for students

Save $200 Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: was $599 now $399 at Best Buy Overview: Lenovo makes great laptops, and this Chromebook seems to offer a lot for the price. Its flexible design makes it super portable for carrying around campus, and up to 10 hours of battery life means you shouldn't need to lug a charger around either. Key features: Display: 14-inch, 2K touchscreen (1920 x 1200 ) 60Hz | Processor: Intel i3-1315U | GPU: Intel UHD | RAM: 8GB |Storage: 128GB | OS: Chrome OS | Weight: 3.52 pounds | Read more ▼

Below, you can find the best deals and lowest prices on top-spec laptops in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking for the right time to buy.