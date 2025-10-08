I’ll admit it: I'm always curious when a game from my youth gets a smart tech makeover, and the rise of fidget-like digitally connected Rubik’s Cube-alikes caught my eye recently. But it wasn't until I discovered the GoCube Edge, normally $49.95, it’s currently $39.99 on Amazon, that I couldn’t resist trying it out.
This isn’t just a regular Rubik’s Cube-like imitation; the GoCube Edge connects to an app that tracks your moves, gives step-by-step tutorials, and even lets you compete online. So maybe also check out the best Apple deals, too. Honestly, the idea of learning faster and actually seeing progress is what’s making me excited to pick one up.
I love that it seems as much about fun as it is about skill. Mini-games, challenges, global leaderboards, it’s like the classic Rubik’s got a modern, interactive makeover. The rechargeable battery is a nice touch, meaning I could take it anywhere without worrying about it dying mid-session.
Even though I haven’t held one yet, I can already tell the GoCube Edge is worth a shot, especially at this 20% off price. If you’ve been curious about 'smart cubing' like me, now might be the perfect time to jump in.
The GoCube Edge is a smart 3x3 cube, now £39.99 on Amazon (20% off). App-enabled tutorials, mini-games, and online challenges make it an ideal first smart cube for curious beginners. There's also a smaller 2x2 GoCube Edge with 30% off, for $34.95.
The OG cube puzzle has been reinvented with a digital tracking app so that speed solution can never be called into doubt. Like the GoCube Edge, it offers in-app games and challenges. Personally, I like GoCube's curved design and stand.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
