Music fans! These 3 AirPods deals are all you need for Prime Day

The first official Prime Day deals that I spotted this morning were the three AirPod deals below – from the modest AirPods to the luxury AirPods Max, there are some serious savings to be had on all the Apple headphones this Prime. And remember, these are the actual Prime deals, so you'll need a Prime membership to get them.

As an owner of the AirPods Max, I'd say my favourite deal is seeing Apple's best headphones drop from $549 to $394, a record low price.

If you want more Apple deals, head over to our dedicated Prime Day Apple deals live hub. But for now, let's get into these AirPods deals...

Best AirPods Max Prime deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $394 at Amazon

Save $155: True, the AirPods Max haven't been updated since 2020, but then, they don't need to be. These remain among the best over-ear headphones I've ever used. The eye-watering retail price is enough to put most people off, but this record low price might change that. Price Check: Best Buy: $449.99

Best AirPods Pro Prime deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $168 at Amazon

Save $81: This is, yet again, the best deal on the 2 Gen AirPods Pro we've seen, with the previous best price hovering around the $199 mark. My partner has a pair of these, and she loves the touch features on them, and of course the quality sound. Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy

Best AirPods 2 Prime deal

Apple AirPods 2nd-gen: $129 $69 at Amazon

Save $60: Prefer open-ear buds? If you don't get along with earphones that go deeper into your ears (like the Pros, above), then you're probably better off with the standard AirPods. And they too are at an all-time low price for Prime Day. Price check: Best Buy: $79.99

Have a look at the best AirPods deals wherever you are in the world below...