Music fans! These 3 AirPods deals are all you need for Prime Day

News
By
published

I'm seriously tempted by the record low prices on all models.

The three models of AirPods.
(Image credit: Future)

The first official Prime Day deals that I spotted this morning were the three AirPod deals below – from the modest AirPods to the luxury AirPods Max, there are some serious savings to be had on all the Apple headphones this Prime. And remember, these are the actual Prime deals, so you'll need a Prime membership to get them.

As an owner of the AirPods Max, I'd say my favourite deal is seeing Apple's best headphones drop from $549 to $394, a record low price. 

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $394 at Amazon Save $155:

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $394 at Amazon
Save $155: True, the AirPods Max haven't been updated since 2020, but then, they don't need to be. These remain among the best over-ear headphones I've ever used. The eye-watering retail price is enough to put most people off, but this record low price might change that. 

Price Check: Best Buy: $449.99

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $168 at Amazon Save $81:

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $168 at Amazon
Save $81: This is, yet again, the best deal on the 2 Gen AirPods Pro we've seen, with the previous best price hovering around the $199 mark. My partner has a pair of these, and she loves the touch features on them, and of course the quality sound. 

Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy

View Deal
Apple AirPods 2nd-gen: $129 $69 at Amazon Save $60:

Apple AirPods 2nd-gen: $129 $69 at Amazon
Save $60: Prefer open-ear buds? If you don't get along with earphones that go deeper into your ears (like the Pros, above), then you're probably better off with the standard AirPods. And they too are at an all-time low price for Prime Day.  

Price check: Best Buy: $79.99

View Deal
Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

Related articles