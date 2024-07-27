I tried that HyperX Cloud III headset that's making the internet bloodcurdlingly angry, and I got mad too

News
By
published

It's a shame, cos this headset is mostly fantastic. Mostly...

Black HyperX Cloud III Wireless headset
(Image credit: Future)

As a chronic music addict, I am pretty much incapable of saying no if the chance to borrow some high-end headphones presents itself. And so I found myself testing the HyperX Cloud III Wireless headset from HP's gaming accessories brand over a period of a couple of months this spring and summer. I loved the sound, the comfort and the look, but there was one fatal flaw, a flaw I found was making the collective internet scream with frustration. 

I am always grateful to receive these loan devices from the many hardware makers and their hard-working PR representatives. That doesn't mean we give out the regular high grades you see on this site because we want to be nice; it's because most of the time, this stuff is good, and our criticisms come down to minor niggles or personal taste. And like most of the products sent our way, the HyperX Cloud III Wireless is a quality device.

Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

Related articles