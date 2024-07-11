Why wait until Prime Day? Apple AirPods Pro 2 just dropped to a record low price

Amazon Prime Day is coming up next Tuesday and Wednesday, 16 and 17 July, so you might be tempted to hold off on any tech purchases until then. But with five days still to go to the big sale, the online retailer has just slashed the price of Apple AirPods Pro 2 to a record low of $169.

Representing almost a third off the full price of $249, this beats the previous best price on Apple's latest earbuds by $10. While they were released in late 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 remain the tech giant's most advanced inner-ear AirPods yet. We gave them a near-perfect rating in our AirPods Pro 2 review, raving about the rich sound quality and superb active noise-cancellation. They're often on sale, but never by this much.

Find full details of the deal below. For more savings leading up to Amazon's annual sale, see our full guides to Apple Prime Day deals and Prime Day iPad deals.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 record low price

Apple AirPods Pro (2 Gen)

Was: $249

Now: $169 at Amazon

Save: $80 Overview: We think the Apple AirPods Pro 2 deliver both style and substance. We love the minimalist design and shorter stems, while sound quality is excellent, the active noise cancellation is effective, they're water and sweat resistant, and there's touch control for easy access to controls. Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | USB-C charging and MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included Release date: September 2022. Price history: Apple's retail price for the AirPods Pro (2 Gen) is $249. The earbuds are regularly on offer at third-party sellers, but usually with discounts of up to $59. The lowest price we had come across until now was $179.99 last month, also at April. That was a one-off, so we think it's very unlikely that the price will be cut and more than this. Price comparison: Best Buy $249.99 | B&H Photo $229 Review consensus: Our reviewer gave these earbuds 4.5 stars, praising the efficiency of the active noise cancellation as well as the richness of the sound quality provided. We also welcomed the improved case and excellent battery life.



If you're located elsewhere, see below for today's best prices where you are. The best deal we can find in the UK right now is £211 at Amazon. That's some way from the lowest price we've seen, which was £189.99 back in February, so if you're in the UK it may be worth waiting for Prime Day to see if the price falls.