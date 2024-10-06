I'd snap up the Apple AirPods Max at $399 (that's $150 off)

We're primed (sorry) for deal-hunting right now, as Prime Day is almost here. And I'm currently obsessed with this offer on AirPods Max, which are $399, saving $150 at Amazon. It's only $5 higher than the lowest ever price and I'm not sure they'll drop any lower than this (though it's always a possibility during sales season). This price is actually matched by Best Buy at the moment, which is offering the same deal.

Our full AirPods Max review sings the praises of these industry-leading headphones. We thought the sound was the best we've experienced, including other industry-leading cans from Sony, boss, and the ANC is on a par with the likes of the Sony XM4s. Plus, you get the usual Apple quality and attention to design detail.

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

Was: $549

Now: $399 at Amazon

Save: $150 Overview: This record saving of 27% is your opportunity to get your hands on Apple's most professional headphones, and the discount applies to all five colour options. Key features: Active noise cancellation | 20-hour battery life | 40mm dynamic drivers |spatial audio | audio sharing | Siri Release date: December 2020. Price history: This the best price we've seen to date on the AirPods Max. There are fairly regular discounts available, but the maximum saving rarely surpasses $100. Last Labor Day, there was $120 off, and that was the biggest discount we had seen until now. Price check: Apple $549 / Best Buy $399 Review consensus: We gave the AirPods Max 4 stars when we reviewed them in 2021 after more than six months of use. We praised the fantastic sound quality, precise noise cancellation and Apple-friendly features. Creative Bloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

