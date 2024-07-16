This Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro deal is so good I just bought one

Yes, I really couldn't resist Samsung's Prime Day deals and have put my hard earned money where my mouth is and have snapped up the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro with 26% off on Amazon, which brings this eye-catching MacBook Air alternative down to
$1,749.99 $1,299.99 - that's a fantastic $450 off.
The MacBook Air (M3) is also less on Prime Day - it's now
$1,499 $1,429.99 on Amazon. So why opt for the comparable Samsung? Not only is it now at a good price but I need a touchscreen, something Apple doesn't offer, and the future advantages of the AI-accelerated Intel Core 7 Ultra processor is something I'm keen to experience.
The price drop in the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is likely due to the release of the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, but for the price this slightly older model (it released this year, so it's not old) is a perfectly balanced powerhouse - and now I own one (or will when it arrives tomorrow). Still prefer Apple? Then take a look at our Prime Day Apple deals for the latest MacBook offers.
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro: US deals
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch: $1,749.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon
Save $450: This Samsung laptop is powerful and well-made and features one of the best displays around - a 3K, 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen. It also packs in the new Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Need a touchscreen MacBook Air alt? This is it.
Price Check: $1,299.99 at Best Buy | $1,699.51 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14-inch: $1449.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon
Save $300: The same specced Samsung laptop as the 16-inch model I bought but this comes with the smaller 14-inch display (but still 3K touchscreen) and the lesser 512GB SSD. It also has the same Intel Core 7 Ultra processor.
Price Check: $1,331.99 at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro: UK deals
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch: £1,699 £1,499 at John Lewis
Save $450: A stunning 3K, 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen coupled with the excellent AI-ready Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This UK deal is the best overall unless you want to drop down to a 14-inch display or the 2-in-1 360 model (below).
Price Check: £1,899.99 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 16-inch: £1,799 £1,299 at Amazon
Save £500: Using the same AI-ready Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM this 2-in-1 models is great for those who love to draw. It cuts the SSD down to 512GB and the display is 2.8K but it can be flipped to use as a tablet and comes with the excellent S Pen stylus.
Price Check: £1,299.99 at John Lewis | £1,399.99 at Currys
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14-inch: £1,599 £1,199 at Amazon
Save £400: As with the US saving, this is the smaller model of the excellent 16-inch but with with a reduced SSD. It's still packs in the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and same AMOLED touchscreen but for slightly less.
Price Check: £1,499.99 at Amazon
Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro models in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
