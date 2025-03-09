Apple Watch 10 prices plummet to lowest ever after legal battle ends

News
By
published

Save $100 on Apple's newest smartwatch.

Apple Watch 10 deal
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

Apple last week got the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to uphold its win in a patent battle with AliveCor that could have blocked Apple Watch imports. Perhaps retailers now think they'll have plenty of stock, because Best Buy and Amazon have just slashed $100 off the prices of the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 10, meaning it's now just $299 for the base GPS model.

These are the lowest Apple Watch Series 10 prices we've ever seen. The smartwatch was released in September. It has a larger, brighter display than previous generations, faster charging, up to 18 hours of battery life as standard and up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode (see our full guide to the Apple Watch generations).

Apple Watch Series 10
Record low price!
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

Save $100: This is the lowest price on record for the the Apple Watch Series 10, representing a saving of 25% on Apple's latest model, which was released last September. The Series 10 has a bright OLED always-on display, temperature sensor and health metrics plus the handy double-tap gesture for quicker frequent actions.

The price above is for the GPS version with a 42mm screen, but there are offers on the 46mm version too, which now costs $329.

Price check: Amazon: also $299 | Apple: $399

UK price: £399 £382 at Amazon

View Deal
Apple Watch SE
Budget option
Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

Save $80: Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is also on sale, and it's close to the record low price of £149. This is the ideal smartwatch for anyone on a tighter budget. It doesn't have as bright a screen or an always-on display, nor the double-tap feature, but it still provides phone and music access and a range of health stats. This price is for the GPS 40mm version but there are similar deals on other configurations too.

Price check: $169 at Best Buy | $249 at Apple

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

