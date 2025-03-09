Apple last week got the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to uphold its win in a patent battle with AliveCor that could have blocked Apple Watch imports. Perhaps retailers now think they'll have plenty of stock, because Best Buy and Amazon have just slashed $100 off the prices of the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 10, meaning it's now just $299 for the base GPS model.

These are the lowest Apple Watch Series 10 prices we've ever seen. The smartwatch was released in September. It has a larger, brighter display than previous generations, faster charging, up to 18 hours of battery life as standard and up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode (see our full guide to the Apple Watch generations).

There are also some great deals about on the cheaper Apple Watch SE. See full details below.

Budget option Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $80: Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 2nd gen is also on sale, and it's close to the record low price of £149. This is the ideal smartwatch for anyone on a tighter budget. It doesn't have as bright a screen or an always-on display, nor the double-tap feature, but it still provides phone and music access and a range of health stats. This price is for the GPS 40mm version but there are similar deals on other configurations too. Price check: $169 at Best Buy | $249 at Apple

Not the right deals for you? See below for the best Apple Watch prices in your region.