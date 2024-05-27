Loewe and On’s weird logo mashup could start a new design trend

News
By
published

Hybrid logos have arrived.

Loewe x On logo design
(Image credit: Loewe / On)

What do you get if you combine two of the best fashion logos? An illegible anagram is what. But it might just be the start of a new logo design trend. 

For their new collection, Loewe and On have not only mixed their fashion styles but they've also combined their brand marks to give birth to a strange hybrid logo offspring. The marks combines elements from each brand's identity.

Image 1 of 2
Loewe x On logo design
The Loewe x On hybrid logo in situ(Image credit: Loewe / On)

