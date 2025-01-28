'The posters are weird': Inside the unapologetically bold art of Soho Rep theatre

News
By
published

Illustration meets the stage in this immersive visual project.

Soho Rep theatre poster
(Image credit: Soho Rep/Studio Usher)

Theatre company Soho Rep has curated a stunning collection of posters across the decade, combining diverse illustrative artistry with the immersive world of stage performance. Blending the collaborative efforts of illustrators, playwrights, and directors, each unique piece is built upon the expertise of multiple disciplines resulting in a delightfully eclectic collection of bold designs.

There are no strict rules when it comes to creating engaging poster designs, yet Soho Rep's diverse creations carry a distinct sense of personality and flair making them unmistakably eye-catching. From intricate illustrations to minimalist graphics, Soho Rep's posters are a standout selection of art and theatre at its finest.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles