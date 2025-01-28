Theatre company Soho Rep has curated a stunning collection of posters across the decade, combining diverse illustrative artistry with the immersive world of stage performance. Blending the collaborative efforts of illustrators, playwrights, and directors, each unique piece is built upon the expertise of multiple disciplines resulting in a delightfully eclectic collection of bold designs.

There are no strict rules when it comes to creating engaging poster designs, yet Soho Rep's diverse creations carry a distinct sense of personality and flair making them unmistakably eye-catching. From intricate illustrations to minimalist graphics, Soho Rep's posters are a standout selection of art and theatre at its finest.

(Image credit: Soho Rep/Studio Usher)

Led by branding agency Studio Usher, each design is shaped by a collaborative journey while allowing artists the freedom to experiment. Naomi Usher, founder and chief creative officer at Studio Usher tells Creative Bloq. "As a Creative Director, I believe in providing a detailed brief, including a sketched concept and inspirational imagery. But I always want to leave room for the illustrator’s interpretation so they can offer up something extraordinary."

"As an example, Luci Gutiérrez has a deep interest in language (Spanish is her first language and she wrote and illustrated a delightful book called English is not Easy). She takes a deep dive into the playtexts—exploring the nuances of the language which allows her to deliver ideas that surpass the parameters of our brief," she adds.

(Image credit: Soho Rep/Studio Usher)

After designing posters for Revolt She Said, Revolt Again (2016) and While You Were Partying (2021), Luci Gutiérrez reflected "The posters for Soho Rep are weird. Naomi Usher is a weird designer too. For an illustrator, it’s rare to find a space of freedom and play – without restrictions or the need to create pleasing images. The only requirement for the posters is to reflect the spirit of the play. And that’s not a strange condition, but a reasonable one."

(Image credit: Soho Rep/Studio Usher)

For Naomi, the project isn't one without some complications, as she claims that "coordinating to get everyone in the same room for the first brainstorming session" can be a difficult task. "There’s something irreplaceable about being in person for that initial exchange of ideas—it sets the tone for the entire creative process," she says.

For Shayok Misha Chowdhury, writer of Public Obscenities, taking part in the project was "a genuinely fun and surprising process." On working with Naomi Shayok says "She approached the challenge of working with Bengali script – a language she'd never worked in before – not as a burden or obstacle but rather as an opportunity for aesthetic experimentation. The final poster was something I never could have dreamed up, and a piece of real art, not just a marketing object. So many of Naomi's posters for Soho Rep feel that way."

(Image credit: Soho Rep/Studio Usher)

In working with Soho Rep, Naomi claims they have been one of her "most inspiring clients," broadening the creative boundaries of her wider work "Our process takes me deep into the creative minds of other artists, expanding my perspective and challenging my approach."

"That influence extends over into my corporate design projects, pushing me to think differently and approach design with a fresh lens. It’s a partnership I value immensely. Shows at Soho Rep are often still being rewritten and workshopped and I like to think that sometimes our process helps to partly solidify a director and playwright’s vision for the work on stage," Naomi adds.

(Image credit: Soho Rep/Studio Usher)

When asked whether the project is set to expand, Naomi says she sees an opportunity for creative growth on the horizon "Starting with their next production, The Great Privation, Soho Rep is moving to a new location which offers the addition of in-house screens and exciting possibilities. I foresee animation becoming a part of our visual storytelling in the future, which feels like a natural evolution of the work."

(Image credit: Soho Rep/Studio Usher)

If you're looking for more theatre poster designs, check out this ingenious Macbeth poster that makes clever use of negative space. For more design inspiration take a look at Pentagram’s latest visual identity that uses a stunning natural photography technique.