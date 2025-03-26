The WWDC 2025 logo gives me hope for the future of Apple design

By published

It's about time colour made a comeback.

WWDC 2025 logo
(Image credit: Apple)

We've been bemoaning the lack of progress in the design of iOS, with the iPhone software having looked pretty much the same since 2013's iOS 7. But rumour has it we're in for a dramatic software design refresh in 2025 – and Apple's newly revealed WWDC 2025 logo suggests the reports might just be true.

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference will return, as expected, the week of 9 June 2025. WWDC is always the company's opportunity to show off upcoming software, with less emphasis on hardware. And the design of the logo seems to align with rumours about the design language of iOS 19.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

