Leaked iPhone 17 Pro design raises eyebrows

It's that time of year again, when the dust has settled on the latest iteration of the iPhone and the rumour mill turns its attention to what's coming next. After the somewhat underwhelming iPhone 16 Pro, many are hoping for a redesign in 2025. And the latest rumours suggest this could indeed be on the cards.

Photos of what leakers claim to be the frame of the iPhone 17 Pro have emerged online, and they show a surprising design that many are likening to Google's Pixel range. With a horizontal camera layout, the design could mark a radical departure from the 'triangle' lens layout we've had since the iPhone 11 Pro. Whether a new layout will help the iPhone keep its spot on our best camera phones roundup remains to be seen, but it'll certainly be surprising to see Apple copy Google's homework.

