Samsung has announced something exciting, with a first look at its mixed-reality (MR) headset, plus the launch of a new Android XR platform in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm – all set for a 2025 launch.

As defined by Samsung, XR is essentially an umbrella term that covers technologies making use of digital elements to extend or alter our reality, by merging the physical and digital worlds. Some of the best VR headsets on the market aim to blend virtual reality with mixed reality, and new developments in smart glasses such as the XREAL One series are expanding what's possible with spatial displays.

This new Android XR platform will not only merge a full range of experiences from the Galaxy ecosystem and Google’s suite of apps with AI, such as exploring the world through Google Maps, or watching football games on YouTube, but is said to be the first platform built entirely for the Gemini era and will be compatible with both VR headsets and AR smart glasses (is that a hint?).

According to Samsung, this is one of its 'most ambitious endeavours yet', and will also feature cutting-edge capabilities beyond the need for gestures or a controller, acting on voice commands and natural conversation. In other words – it will be a helpful AI assistant that you can wear on your face and talk to freely.

(Image credit: Samsung / Google)

This isn't the first time that Samsung or Google has dabbled in VR headsets, with the release of the Samsung Gear VR back in 2015, which involved inserting your phone into it and was swiftly discontinued, followed by the Samsung HMD Odyssey in 2017 and the Google Glass smart glasses didn't take off either.

It sounds like this new headset designed for Android XR (code named “Project Moohan”) has no intention of flopping this time, with game-changing state-of-the-art displays and spatialized app formats that can take advantage of virtual spaces.

If I'm honest, I'm not too sold on the teased design of the upcoming MR headset, and I can't help but think it looks too much like the Apple Vision Pro. I can't picture it being worn in public either, but the company says it's lightweight and ergonomically optimised so that's something.

XR has quickly shifted from science fiction to a tangible reality, and perhaps if we're lucky, we'll be drip-fed more information about Project Moohan (“Moohan” means ‘infinity’ in Korean) at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event anticipated for February 2025, alongside any Galaxy S25 series announcements.