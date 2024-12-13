Samsung teases first look at new mixed reality headset in partnership with Google

Android XR platform
(Image credit: Samsung / Google)

Samsung has announced something exciting, with a first look at its mixed-reality (MR) headset, plus the launch of a new Android XR platform in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm – all set for a 2025 launch.

As defined by Samsung, XR is essentially an umbrella term that covers technologies making use of digital elements to extend or alter our reality, by merging the physical and digital worlds. Some of the best VR headsets on the market aim to blend virtual reality with mixed reality, and new developments in smart glasses such as the XREAL One series are expanding what's possible with spatial displays.

