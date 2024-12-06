These new smart glasses are set to bring spatial displays to the mainstream

XREAL sets its sights on Meta in the AR glasses race.

I'm learning more about augmented reality (AR) smart glasses everyday, and I think they're probably the most underrated tech on the market right now. From Meta's ambition with futuristic frames to the immensely premium VITURE Pro specs for gaming, can it get any better?

Apparently so, as XREAL has just unveiled two new products including the world's first Cinematic AR glasses with the XREAL One and XREAL One Pro Series. These wearable displays are the first of their kind, and set to deliver next-generation three degrees-of-freedom (3DoF) spatial computing, while representing "the most advanced consumer AR glasses on the market" according to XREAL's co-founder and CEO, Chi Xu.

