14 fantasy artists to follow on Instagram

Instagram is the perfect format to share your art easily with people all over the world, so if you haven't already, set up an account and get posting! You will be in good company with these 14 stunning artists' Instagram accounts that are sure to enchant and motivate you. Get following!
01. J.A.W. Cooper
J. A. W Cooper is a freelance illustrator and fine artist who was born in England, but grew up all around the globe. Now residing in Los Angeles, Cooper has tried and mastered everything from concept art to sculpture, and is available for freelance illustration, character design, concept art, visualisation and mood boards.
02. Travion Payne
Travion Payne is an artist, dancer and aerialist. He has only recently begun posting artwork, such as the above oil painting, but we think he is definitely one to watch!
03. Wendy Ortiz
Wendy Ortiz creates captivating, spiritually charged paintings so intricate you'd be forgiven for not believing they were produced with a paintbrush! She works on all manner of materials, from walls to wood to metal, and her prints are also available on canvas, bags and even mugs.
04. Teagan White
Teagan White is a freelance illustrator who specialises in intricate drawings of flowers, animals and typography. With clients like Penguin Random House and Nike under her belt, she is full of inspiration.
05. Erica Williams
Having worked as a graphic designer for print advertising and screen printed apparel, Erica Williams united these skills with her love of illustration, hand lettering, screen printing and music and began making music posters. She takes much of her inspiration from folklore and history.
06. Natalie Hall
If tattoo styles are more your bag, then check out Los Angeles-based tattoo artist and illustrator, Natalie Hall. She has a knack for capturing the dark and macabre, where beauty and beast unite in her fearlessly fluid sketches.
07. Kat Katchem
Kat Katchem, a 3D character Artist at BioWare in Austin, Texas, shares the ultimate in art porn for aspiring games concept illustrators and designers. Her Instagram account showcases her unbelievable talent in all art forms – from digital paintings to 3D work and illustrations.
