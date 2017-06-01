14 fantasy artists to follow on Instagram

Instagram is the perfect format to share your art easily with people all over the world, so if you haven't already, set up an account and get posting! You will be in good company with these 14 stunning artists' Instagram accounts that are sure to enchant and motivate you. Get following!

This illustration is from a book Cooper is producing thanks to a Kickstarter campaign

J. A. W Cooper is a freelance illustrator and fine artist who was born in England, but grew up all around the globe. Now residing in Los Angeles, Cooper has tried and mastered everything from concept art to sculpture, and is available for freelance illustration, character design, concept art, visualisation and mood boards.

Payne's Lilura

Travion Payne is an artist, dancer and aerialist. He has only recently begun posting artwork, such as the above oil painting, but we think he is definitely one to watch!

Painting this mural on misaligned pieces of wood adds to its quirkiness

Wendy Ortiz creates captivating, spiritually charged paintings so intricate you'd be forgiven for not believing they were produced with a paintbrush! She works on all manner of materials, from walls to wood to metal, and her prints are also available on canvas, bags and even mugs.

This was created using gouache and watercolour on paper

Teagan White is a freelance illustrator who specialises in intricate drawings of flowers, animals and typography. With clients like Penguin Random House and Nike under her belt, she is full of inspiration.

Williams takes much of her inspiration from folklore and history (Image credit: Erica Williams)

Having worked as a graphic designer for print advertising and screen printed apparel, Erica Williams united these skills with her love of illustration, hand lettering, screen printing and music and began making music posters. She takes much of her inspiration from folklore and history.

Hall is a tattoo artist and illustrator (Image credit: Natalie Hall)

If tattoo styles are more your bag, then check out Los Angeles-based tattoo artist and illustrator, Natalie Hall. She has a knack for capturing the dark and macabre, where beauty and beast unite in her fearlessly fluid sketches.

Here is an example of Katchem's 3D creature design (Image credit: Kat Katchem)

Kat Katchem, a 3D character Artist at BioWare in Austin, Texas, shares the ultimate in art porn for aspiring games concept illustrators and designers. Her Instagram account showcases her unbelievable talent in all art forms – from digital paintings to 3D work and illustrations.

Next page: 7 more fantastic fantasy artists you need to follow on Instagram...